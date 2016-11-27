Trump Tower turns into 'Dump Tower' on Google Maps

(CNN)For a few hours, Trump Tower in New York City turned into "Dump Tower" on Google Maps.
By early Sunday morning, it appeared "Dump Tower" was gone and restored to its proper name on the map service.
CNN reached out to Google for comment.
Trump Tower serves as the President-elect's home in Manhattan. Its central location on Fifth Avenue has posed security challenges for the Secret Service and local law enforcement.
CNN affiliate WPIX had reported that a second location, the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Columbus Circle had also been renamed Dump International Hotel & Tower earlier Saturday. By Sunday morning, that reference had also been removed.