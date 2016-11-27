Conway: Trump and Obama have been 'talking regularly'

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama have been in regular communication, a top Trump aide said Sunday.

Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" about who Trump was consulting on Cuba policy, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway replied: "He's even been talking to President Obama. You know, beyond the sit-down they had 30 hours or so after President-Elect Trump won the election, they've been talking regularly on any number of issues. They talked just yesterday."

Conway said they spoke for about 45 minutes Saturday, but declined to say what else they talked about. Trump enjoys talking with Obama, despite their disagreements, she said.

"I can tell you from President-Elect Trump's side that he very much enjoys speaking with President Obama, talking about the serious issues that face this country and the world," she said. "They get along nicely. They disagree on many things. That's not going to change."

