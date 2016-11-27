Conway: Trump backers feel 'betrayed' by Romney consideration

Washington (CNN) One of President-elect Donald Trump's top advisers said Sunday that his loyal supporters across the country feel "betrayed" that he is considering one of his most vicious critics, Mitt Romney, for secretary of state.

"I'm all for party unity, but I'm not sure we have to pay for that with secretary of state position," Kellyanne Conway, Trump's campaign manager, told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

She added: "It's just breathtaking in scope and intensity the type of messages I've received from all over the country ... the number of people who feel betrayed to think that Gov. Romney would get the most prominent Cabinet post after he went so far out of his way to hurt Donald Trump."

Conway first opened a window on the infighting in Trump's transition over who should win the powerful role as the nation's top diplomat, when she tweeted on Thanksgiving about concerns with Romney

"Receiving deluge of social media & private comms re: Romney Some Trump loyalists warn against Romney as sec of state," she tweeted, including a link to a Politico story.

Receiving deluge of social media & private comms re: Romney Some Trump loyalists warn against Romney as sec of state https://t.co/HDtpjeJTc3 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 24, 2016

