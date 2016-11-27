Breaking News

F1: Record-breaking 21-race season comes down to Lewis Hamilton vs. Nico Rosberg

By Sarah Holt, CNN

Updated 8:28 AM ET, Sun November 27, 2016

Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/03/20/motorsport/motorsport-australia-gp-rosberg-alonso/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning in Albert Park&lt;/a&gt;. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Australia, March 20Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg size each other up as the season begins in Melbourne. On race day, Rosberg starts where he left off in 2015, winning in Albert Park. A poor start relegated Hamilton from pole position to sixth but he fought back to finish second.
Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton&#39;s charge. &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/03/motorsport/rosberg-mercedes-bahrain-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert &lt;/a&gt;to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
Bahrain, April 3Another slow start and a first-lap collision with the Williams of Valtteri Bottas hampers Hamilton's charge. Rosberg ticks off another victory in the desert to stretch his lead as his rival finishes third.
In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/04/17/motorsport/chinese-gp-rosberg-vettel-kvyat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Rosberg wins again &lt;/a&gt;to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
China, April 17In Shanghai, Hamilton starts at the back after an engine problem in qualifying. He fights back to seventh but Rosberg wins again to take a chunky 36-point lead in the championship.
President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/01/motorsport/russian-grand-prix-sochi-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;moved into a 43-point lead.&lt;/a&gt;
Russia, May 1President Vladimir Putin was on the podium to hand out the victory laurels to Rosberg once more. Another engine problem left Hamilton back in second as his teammate moved into a 43-point lead.
F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/15/motorsport/spanish-grand-prix-max-verstappen-lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;became the sport&#39;s youngest race-winner at 18&lt;/a&gt; ...
Spain, May 15F1 arrived in Western Europe and served up an unforgettable race in Barcelona. In his first race since his shock promotion to Red Bull, Max Verstappen became the sport's youngest race-winner at 18 ...
But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
Spain, May 15But the Dutch teen only wins after the Mercedes rivals took each other out on the opening lap at the Circuit de Catalunya.
The wait is over as Hamilton &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/05/29/motorsport/monaco-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton-wins-daniel-ricciardo-nico-rosberg-formula-one/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wins his first grand prix of 2016&lt;/a&gt; in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg&#39;s championship lead is cut to 24 points.
Monaco, May 29The wait is over as Hamilton wins his first grand prix of 2016 in his adopted hometown of Monaco. Seventh-placed Rosberg's championship lead is cut to 24 points.
&quot;Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,&quot; says Hamilton as he &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/12/motorsport/motorsport-canada-gp-hamilton-vettel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
Canada, June 12"Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee," says Hamilton as he dedicates his victory in Montreal to late boxing great Muhammad Ali. Rosberg slipped to ninth on the opening lap, but got off the ropes to finish fifth.
F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/06/19/motorsport/motorsport-european-gp-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg.&lt;/a&gt; Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
Azerbaijan, June 19F1 arrives for the new street race around Baku and the historic win goes to a dominant Rosberg. Hamilton is frustrated by an engine mode setting during the European Grand Prix and crosses the line in fifth.
A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/03/motorsport/motorsport-austrian-gp-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to take the win&lt;/a&gt; while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Austria, July 3A thrilling duel between the Mercedes stars ends when the two cars make contact on the last lap. Hamilton survives to take the win while Rosberg limps home in fourth, seeing his lead cut to 11 points.
Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/10/motorsport/britishgp-hamilton-rosberg-verstappen/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Britain, July 10Time for a spot of crowd-surfing after a perfect drive for Hamilton at his home track, Silverstone. Rosberg was relegated to third after being told how to solve a gearbox problem over the team radio, breaking rules governing in-race communications -- which were subsequently lifted.
Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/24/motorsport/hungarian-grand-prix-lewis-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thanks to a win in Budapest. &lt;/a&gt;The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
Hungary, July 24Hamilton earns a hug from Hungarian model Barbara Palvin as he takes the lead in the world championship for the first time in 2016 thanks to a win in Budapest. The British driver moved into a six-point lead over Rosberg, who finished second.
At the final race before F1&#39;s summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/07/31/motorsport/lewis-hamilton-nico-rosberg-daniel-ricciardo-max-verstappen-german-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.&lt;/a&gt;
Germany, July 31At the final race before F1's summer break, Hamilton rockets past pole-sitter Rosberg off the line and motors to a dominant win and a 19-point advantage in the title race.
A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/08/28/motorsport/belgian-grand-prix-chaos/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for his first win at the legendary circuit.&lt;/a&gt;
Belgium, August 28A month later, Hamilton had to start at the back of the grid after Mercedes chose to make a raft of engine changes in Spa. Hamilton worked his way up to third, but Rosberg romped to the checkered flag for his first win at the legendary circuit.
Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/04/sport/monza-grand-prix/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to his first win at Monza&lt;/a&gt; and cuts Hamilton&#39;s championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
Italy, September 4Rosberg is on a roll once more as he storms to his first win at Monza and cuts Hamilton's championship lead to just two points. The defending champion had delivered an electrifying lap to start on pole but a poor getaway cost him and he eventually finished second.
F1&#39;s night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/09/18/motorsport/singapore-f1-rosberg-hamilton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory.&lt;/a&gt; Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Singapore, September 18F1's night race shines the light on Rosberg once more as the German reclaims the championship lead with a crucial victory. Rosberg holds off a thrilling late charge from Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as an out-of-sorts Hamilton is third.
Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. &quot;Oh no, no,&quot; moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/02/motorsport/malaysia-gp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen&lt;/a&gt; to extend his lead to 23 points.
Malaysia, October 2Hamilton arrived in Kuala Lumpur determined to reignite the title battle, and everything was going smoothly until lap 43 of the race when his engine caught fire. "Oh no, no," moaned Hamilton as he was forced to retire. Rosberg finished third behind Red Bull duo Ricciardo and Verstappen to extend his lead to 23 points.
Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2016/10/09/motorsport/japanese-gp-rosberg-mercedes-hamilton/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/03/15/motorsport/motorsport-f1-standings/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;championship standings.&lt;/a&gt;
Japan, October 9Ill-judged social media posts put Hamilton on the back foot. Rosberg narrowly took pole at Suzuka but pulled away for the win as Hamilton could only finish third. Rosberg moved into a seemingly uncatchable 33-point lead in the championship standings.
Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors&#39; championship in Suzuka.
Japan, October 9Time to pull on the victory t-shirts! Mercedes wraps up its third straight constructors' championship in Suzuka.
Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/23/motorsport/us-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; a win at the Circuit of The Americas&lt;/a&gt;. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
United States, October 23Hamilton keeps his title hopes on track in Austin with a win at the Circuit of The Americas. But Rosberg limits the damage with a second-place finish.
Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/&quot;&gt; his first Mexico Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt;. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
Mexico, October 30 Hamilton once again takes the spoils, winning his first Mexico Grand Prix. Rosberg follows him home in second and, as F1 heads to Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2016 season, just 19 points separate the Mercedes drivers.
The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/30/motorsport/motorsport-mexico-gp-hamilton-rosberg/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brazilian Grand Prix&lt;/a&gt; victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
Brazil, November 13The Mercedes rivals share the podium at Interlagos as Hamilton dominates a rain-hit thriller to claim his first Brazilian Grand Prix victory ahead of Rosberg. The result sends the title race down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.
Story highlights

  • F1 title to be decided at Abu Dhabi GP; Rosberg leads Hamilton by 12 points
  • "It's 50-50 and could go either way," predicts ex-F1 star Mark Webber

(CNN)It could not have been scripted better.

The record 21-race Formula One season will crown its champion at the very last grand prix in Abu Dhabi, Sunday.
    Nico Rosberg leads the championship by 12 points from his Mercedes teammate, and defending world champion, Lewis Hamilton.
    If Hamilton collects all 25 points for a race win in Abu Dhabi then Rosberg needs to finish no lower than third to win his first world title. The Mercedes teammates are evenly matched this season, winning nine races each.
    "It's not been a perfect season and I'm faced with pretty impossible odds no matter what I do this weekend," says Hamilton. "But I can't and won't give up."
    Rosberg added: "I have to treat this like any other race. The closer it gets, the more I'm feeling excited. It will be a big battle and hopefully the fans will get a great show to end the year."

    Haven't we been here before?

    If Rosberg and Hamilton are feeling a sense of déjà vu it's because they have both been here before.
    In 2014, Hamilton arrived in Abu Dhabi leading Rosberg in the drivers' championship by 14 points. For the first, and only time, in F1 history there were 50 points on the table for the final race of the season setting up Abu Dhabi as a winner-takes-all thriller.
    Five memorable moments from The Circuit 2016
    the circuit five memorable moments lewis hamilton hakkinen daniel ricciardo red bull mercedes spc_00010005

    Unfortunately, the hyped desert duel between Hamilton and Rosberg failed to materialize when the German's car lost power from its hybrid energy recovery system at the halfway stage of the race and his challenge fell away.
    Read: Hamilton wins 2014 title
    Hamilton, who had passed Rosberg for the lead at the start, easily won the race and his first world title with Mercedes. The Briton would win his second for the German team in 2015 at Austin, Texas with three races to spare.
    What is still unknown is Rosberg's ability to close out a championship while Hamilton has now done it three times in his F1 career.
    The British racer has also twice clinched the title under pressure. As well as the unique intra-team pressures of 2014, Hamilton also took the honors with McLaren on the very last lap of the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix in 2008.

    The case for Rosberg

    Rosberg has arguably carried a weight of expectation ever since he tried out his racing abilities in a go-kart at the age of six.
    The 31-year-old is the only son of 1982 world champion Keke Rosberg and, if Rosberg wins Sunday, they would join the late Graham Hill and son Damon as the only father-and-son pairing to both win the coveted F1 crown.
    21 races, two drivers, one world title
    spc the circuit formula one season re-cap comic_00011802

    "If I had to skew towards Nico winning his first then I probably would," retired F1 race winner Mark Webber told CNN. "To win a first world title would be massive for him and I think he would be a good world champion too."
    Read: Emotional final race for Webber
    Rosberg has plenty of experience in F1, joining the grid with Williams as Webber's teammate in 2006, but after losing the world title to Hamilton at the 2015 US Grand Prix something seemed to shift for the German racer.
    Rosberg dominated the final three races of the season and then won the first four of 2016 to nail Hamilton in a seven-race winning stretch.
    "Nico's resilience is to be admired," former Mercedes team principal Ross Brawn told CNN. "He's been hammered by Lewis for several years now and he's always come back, he's never given up.
    "That's a tough thing to do, to come back every year, dust yourself off, pick yourself up and work out ways of being even stronger the next year when you've just been beaten."
    Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1&#39;s &#39;maestro&#39;
    Ross Brawn: Picking the brains of F1's 'maestro'

    In 2016, Rosberg had already built an impressive 43-point lead over Hamilton heading into the Spanish Grand Prix but his winning run ended in dramatic fashion when the two Mercedes took each other out on the first lap.
    Read: Verstappen wins first race as Mercedes crash out
    When the dust settled on the post-race recriminations, Hamilton slowly ignited his championship and going into the summer break after 12 races he held a 19-point lead over his Mercedes teammate.
    But Rosberg was not done yet. After celebrating his daughter Alaϊa's first birthday in August, he came back stronger taking his first victories in Belgium, Monza and Singapore to regain the championship lead.
    If resilience is what it takes to win the 2016 world title then Rosberg has it in spades this season and for that reason Brawn adds: "There is a small emotion in me that would like Nico to win."

    The case for Hamilton

    If Hamilton doesn't defend his world title in 2016 then he has the perfect excuse -- his car had engine trouble.
    Hamilton memorably moaned "No, no, no" in Malaysia as his engine blew up when he was leading the race with just 15 laps to go, but that wasn't the only time the Briton had cause to complain.
    Hamilton&#39;s title defense was in danger of going up in smoke after his engine blew in Malaysia.
    Hamilton's title defense was in danger of going up in smoke after his engine blew in Malaysia.
    He started from the back of the grid in China and 10th in Russia after being hit by the same failure in the car's hybrid system during qualifying.
    At the first F1 race on the streets of Azerbaijan he was stuck in the wrong engine mode and complained on the pit to car radio: "I don't know what's wrong ... this is ridiculous."
    A series of grid penalties for changing parts on the car's complex engine, put Hamilton on the back row in Belgium but he limited the damage to brilliantly fight back to third.
    The fastest car in F1 history?
    spc the circuit formula one mercedes 2017 car_00004202

    On more than one occasion Hamilton has questioned why only his Mercedes car has been hampered by reliability problems in 2016 while Rosberg has had a much smoother ride.
    After the Malaysian Grand Prix the idea of a conspiracy against Hamilton at Mercedes buzzed on social media with Hamilton himself suggesting: "Something or someone doesn't want me to win this year."
    Despite the engine gremlins, the three-time world champion has pulled himself back from the brink and into contention.
    The Monaco Grand Prix was the first turning point when he passed Rosberg, who was struggling in wet conditions, to win his first race of 2016. Victories in Canada, Austria, Great Britain and Hungary saw Hamilton take the championship lead for the first time.
    The rollercoaster season turned in favor of Rosberg and the defending champion looked down and out in Japan as Rosberg moved into a 33-point lead.
    Read: How to raise an F1 world champion by Hamilton's Dad
    But Hamilton dug deep again to win the next three races to deny his teammate the title and set up a finale in Abu Dhabi.
    If Hamilton wins the title on Sunday it could rank as the finest of all his four championships.
    "For Lewis to get four would be incredible," agrees Webber. "He's driven really well and he's been a great guy for the brand of the sport as a triple world champion."

    Who is favorite to win in Abu Dhabi?

    Both Rosberg and Hamilton have won the twilight race around the glittering Yas Marina Circuit.
    Last season a revitalized Rosberg headed his Mercedes teammate to pole position by 0.377 seconds and comfortably took the checkered flag on race day.
    Read: Rosberg wins again in Abu Dhabi
    Hamilton has won twice at the desert track, the first time for McLaren in 2011 and then in 2014 with Mercedes.
    Intriguingly the British racer also took pole at the very first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009 with an under-par McLaren at his fingertips but had to retire from the race.
    It will not only be the two Mercedes in the hunt, however, at the final race of the season.
    &#39;We&#39;ve got the strongest line-up on the grid&#39;
    spc the circuit daniel ricciardo red bull_00021430

    Red Bull is emerging as consistent challengers to the Silver Arrows and with one win apiece in 2016 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will both fancy another victory to underline their status at the team heading into 2017.
    Every compelling narrative has to have a subplot and it is not purely fiction to suggest that Red Bull could hamper the title challenge of both Mercedes drivers in Abu Dhabi.
    The script is written for a blockbuster last installment to the 2016 season and Mercedes' leading man will be unveiled at last.
    "It's 50-50 and could go either way," teases Webber. "Any technical problem for Nico then Lewis is in the pound seat but Nico already has the runs on the board."