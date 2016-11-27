Breaking News

F1: Nico Rosberg clinches world title in tense Abu Dhabi GP finale

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Sun November 27, 2016

The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg celebrates his first world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The moment of triumph: Nico Rosberg celebrates his first world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton leads from Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg heading into the first corner at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton leads from Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg heading into the first corner at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull&#39;s Max Verstappen comes to a halt after spinning on lap one of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen comes to a halt after spinning on lap one of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Jenson Button putting on his race helmet for the last time -- the British driver wore the livery of the Brawn team from his championship-winning year in 2009.
Jenson Button putting on his race helmet for the last time -- the British driver wore the livery of the Brawn team from his championship-winning year in 2009.
Ferrari&#39;s Kimi Raikkonen in action during Sunday&#39;s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen in action during Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
An air display over the grid before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
An air display over the grid before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
(CNN)Nico Rosberg has been crowned Formula One world champion for the first time in his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Needing to finish on the podium to guarantee his first drivers' title and deny Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg came home second behind the Briton in a tense climax to the race at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.
    Hamilton has suggested before the race that his odds of overturning Rosberg's 12-point lead heading into Abu Dhabi were "pretty impossible" and so it proved in the end, but the three-time world champion tried until the end.
    Leading the race from start to finish, Hamilton slowed pace down in the latter stages, against the wishes of his Mercedes team, enabling a chasing pack led by Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to catch up with second-place Rosberg.
    Hamilton needed his great rival to finish fourth or lower for him to win the title, but Rosberg held firm fending off an advancing Vettel in the final three laps of the race with Red Bull's Max Verstappen not far behind in fourth.
    For Rosberg, who has played second fiddle to Hamilton over the past two seasons, a first world title was rich reward for his perseverance.
    The German won the opening four races of the season to open up a 43-point lead over Hamilton, only for the Briton to fight back -- by the summer break, Hamilton had turned the deficit into a 19-point lead.
    When the drivers returned for part two in September, Rosberg was quickest out of the blocks, winning the first three races and then the Japanese Grand Prix to close in on the title only for Hamilton to mount a valiant late charge winning the last four races of the season.
    There were celebrations for Rosberg on the podium but also palpable relief as he reflected on emulating his father, Keke Rosberg who won his only world title in 1982.
    "Those last few laps were not enjoyable," Rosberg said after the race before paying tribute to his wife, Vivian and one-year-old daughter Alaia.
    "I'm very, very proud to have done the same feat as my father -- it will be exciting to see him," he added.

    Button and Massa bow out

    There was to be no fairytale ending for Jenson Button who was competing in his 305th and probably last grand prix.
    A right front suspension failure in the opening stages ended the McLaren driver's race bringing the curtain down on the 2009 world champion's long and distinguished F1 career.
    "I had a failure on the front right. It's so unusual for us to have a failure. But I don't really care. It doesn't change my feeling about ending my career. I'm very content." Button told UK broadcaster Channel 4 following his exit from the race.
    Felipe Massa, meanwhile had a slightly better final day at the office, coming home ninth in his 250th and final F1 race.