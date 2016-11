Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Nico Rosberg savors the moment of victory with his Mercedes team after clinching the world title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg An air display over the grid before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Lewis Hamilton leads from Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg heading into the first corner at the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Red Bull's Max Verstappen comes to a halt after spinning on lap one of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutch teen recovered to finish fourth. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Jenson Button putting on his race helmet for the last time -- the British driver wore the livery of the Brawn team from his championship-winning year in 2009. He was forced to retire on the 12th lap, but McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso finished 10th. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen finished sixth behind Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Rosberg celebrates after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in customary style, after asking his team permission to do wheelspins. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg A jubilant Rosberg leaps from the cockpit after the race, having finished second behind Hamilton. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Rosberg is showered with champagne by his compatriot Sebastian Vettel, who was third for Ferrari. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Hamilton vs. Rosberg Rosberg and Hamilton embrace on the podium -- hostilities over for another season. Hide Caption 10 of 11