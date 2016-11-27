Breaking News

Syrian forces launch eastern Aleppo ground assault to take key district

By Eyad Kourdi and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 4:21 AM ET, Sun November 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A Syrian child cries as Syrians fleeing the northern embattled city of Aleppo wait on February 5, 2016 in Bab-Al Salam, next to the city of Azaz near Turkish crossing gate in northern Syria. Nearly 40,000 Syrian civilians have fled a regime offensive near Aleppo, a monitor said, as Turkey warned it was bracing for a wave of tens of thousands of refugees. / AFP / BULENT KILICBULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images
A Syrian child cries as Syrians fleeing the northern embattled city of Aleppo wait on February 5, 2016 in Bab-Al Salam, next to the city of Azaz near Turkish crossing gate in northern Syria. Nearly 40,000 Syrian civilians have fled a regime offensive near Aleppo, a monitor said, as Turkey warned it was bracing for a wave of tens of thousands of refugees. / AFP / BULENT KILICBULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

    JUST WATCHED

    People of Aleppo deliver message to world

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

People of Aleppo deliver message to world 01:16

Story highlights

  • Forces took parts of the city's east for first time in four years
  • Troops have seized control of parts of area's largest district

(CNN)Syrian regime forces have entered eastern Aleppo and have retaken parts of its largest district, in what appears to be the launch of a long-threatened ground assault to seize control of the area from rebels.

The offensive marks the first time in four years that regime forces have regained control of any significant part of eastern Aleppo, which has become the wretched epicenter of Syria's brutal five-year civil war.
    Islamist rebels have held much of eastern Aleppo since July 2012 and regime forces have besieged the area a number of times, most recently in July this year. The siege has cut off both the rebels and civilians from the outside world as government forces decimated much of the area in airstrikes, backed by Russian military power.
    Troops entered the key neighborhood of Masaken Hanano on Saturday, according to several sources, including civilians and the state-controlled news agency SANA.
    A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Friday, September 23, in rebel-held east Aleppo. Following the airstrike, recovery teams from Syria Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, began working to free the trapped and recover the dead, including small children.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    graphic warning - multiple images
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    This photo was released by the volunteer group Syria Civil Defense of the bodies of a man, with his knee pulled up near his face, and a child covered in dust after they were killed in the airstrike.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    The volunteers work to recover the bodies the man and child.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian man carries the body of his nephew, recovered from the rubble.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    The volunteers remove an infant&#39;s body from the destroyed building.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    The volunteers remove an infant's body from the destroyed building.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
    Photos: Heartbreaking images following Aleppo airstrike
    A Syrian woman carries the body of her infant after he was recovered.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    01 syria airstrike white helmetsgraphic warning - multiple imagesHeartbreaking Syria photo CLEARED FOR PLATFORMS03 syria airstrike white helmets05 syria airstrike white helmets07 syria airstrike white helmets09 syria airstrike white helmets
    SANA reported that forces were now in "full control" of the neighborhood, but the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and an activist group on the ground said only parts were in hands of the regime and paramilitary gunmen.
    Read More
    CNN correspondents in the region say it would likely be days before the whole neighborhood is recaptured, as forces will have to clear buildings of potential booby traps and mines.
    The entrance into the city's east marks the collapse of rebel defense lines.
    Like much of eastern Aleppo, Masaken Hanano has been under rebel control since July 2012
    Syrian forces' breach of rebel lines claimed casualties both on the fringes and inside eastern Aleppo, with at least 46 people killed and 325 wounded on Saturday, according to the Syria Civil Defense volunteer rescue group, known as the White Helmets, as well as the activist Aleppo Media Center.
    The White Helmets also said there were at least 150 airstrikes and 2,500 artillery shells targeting Aleppo and its surrounding countryside on Saturday.

    CNN's Jomana Karadsheh, Merieme Arif and Kareem Khadder contributed to this report.