English Premier League: Mourinho sent off as Man Utd draw against West Ham

Story highlights
- Manchester United boss sent to stands for second time this season
- United draw 1-1 with West Ham at Old Trafford
(CNN)Another weekend, another trying afternoon on the touchline for Jose Mourinho.
The Manchester United boss was sent to the stands by referee Jonathan Moss on Sunday after kicking a drinks bottle in frustration during a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford.
The Portuguese was shown a red card midway through a lively first half on the pitch which saw the visitors go ahead through a Diafra Sakho header after just 90 seconds of play.
United were soon back on equal terms when Zlatan Ibrahimovic nodded in Paul Pogba's cross in the 21st minute.
Moments later Pogba was booked for diving, causing an angry reaction from Mourinho who was then given his marching orders.
English Premier League Top 6 (after 13 matches)
Chelsea 31 pts
Man City 30
Liverpool 30
Arsenal 28
Spurs 24
Man Utd 20
It's the second time this season that Mourinho has been ordered off.
In October in a 0-0 draw against Burnley, the 53-year-old confronted referee Mark Clattenburg at halftime after United had a penalty appeal turned down in the first half.
The ex-Chelsea boss was also fined £50,000 by the English Football Association earlier this season for comments he made in the media about referee Anthony Taylor ahead of United's game with northwest rivals Liverpool.
Mourinho said it would "be difficult for (Taylor) to have a very good performance."
The draw keeps United in sixth place but now 11 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea. The Blues ended local rivals Tottenham Hotspur's unbeaten league run with a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
West Ham, meanwhile, move about Crystal Palace into 16th place with 12 points from 13 games.
Arsenal beat Bournemouth
Arsenal ended a run of two league draws with a 3-1 win at home to Bournemouth.
Alexis Sanchez scored twice in either half with Theo Walcott netting the other as the Gunners kept in touch with Manchester City and Liverpool who both won on Saturday.
Southampton are up to 10th following a 1-0 win over Everton at the St Mary's Stadium.