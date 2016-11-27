English Premier League: Mourinho sent off as Man Utd draw against West Ham

Story highlights Manchester United boss sent to stands for second time this season

United draw 1-1 with West Ham at Old Trafford

(CNN) Another weekend, another trying afternoon on the touchline for Jose Mourinho.

The Manchester United boss was sent to the stands by referee Jonathan Moss on Sunday after kicking a drinks bottle in frustration during a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese was shown a red card midway through a lively first half on the pitch which saw the visitors go ahead through a Diafra Sakho header after just 90 seconds of play.

United were soon back on equal terms when Zlatan Ibrahimovic nodded in Paul Pogba's cross in the 21st minute.

Moments later Pogba was booked for diving, causing an angry reaction from Mourinho who was then given his marching orders.