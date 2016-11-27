Russian Holocaust ice-skating routine slammed as 'unbelievably tasteless'

Story highlights Dance was featured on a celebrity ice-skating show called "Ice Age"

(CNN) A Holocaust-themed ice skating routine on a Russian reality television show, involving the wife of a high-level aide to President Vladimir Putin, has sparked outrage around the world.

The act was based on the award-winning 1997 Italian film, "Life is Beautiful," which tells the story of a Jewish father who tries to hide his son from the horrors of the Holocaust through humor and games.

In the routine, set to Israeli singer Noa's "Beautiful That Way" from the film's soundtrack, former Olympic ice skater Tatiana Navka and her dance partner Andrei Burkovsky dance in the striped pajamas and yellow six-pointed stars which Jewish victims of Nazi concentration camps were forced to wear.

At the end, Burkovsky is heard being shot as Navka stands alone, looking grieved.

The dance was part of a celebrity ice-skating show on Russian television, named "Ice Age," similar to the United States program "Dancing with the Stars" or the UK's "Dancing on Ice."