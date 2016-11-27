Chinese power plant bosses arrested over deadly platform collapse

Story highlights Platform at Chinese power plant collapsed, killing 74 workers

Beijing has ordered a nationwide review of safety standards

Beijing (CNN) Nine people have been arrested in connection to a deadly accident at a Chinese power plant that killed 74 people last week, according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

The chairman and chief engineer of Fengcheng Power Station in Jiangxi province were among those arrested in relation to incident, in which a platform erected around a cooling tower suddenly collapsed.

The arrests were announced a day after China's top leaders ordered a nationwide review of safety standards at industrial sites.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang directed local authorities to "resolutely curb severe accidents and plug holes in safety standards," according to a statement by the State Administration of Work Safety, which led a meeting on Sunday.

Relatives of workers killed in the platform collapse grieve outside the complex in China's Jiangxi province, November 26, 2016.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Premier Ma Kai who conveyed the message to local officials, the statement said.

