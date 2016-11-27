(CNN) Gregg Delman had never heard of ballet dancer Misty Copeland before spotting her in a magazine in 2011.

His experience with ballet, limited to sitting through "The Nutcracker" as a child, meant he had no idea that she was one of the world's most celebrated talents.

Yet the minute he saw her, he knew he had to work with her, and called her agent to arrange a photo shoot. They've been collaborators ever since, working together over a dozen times.