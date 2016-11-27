Photos: The power and grace of Misty Copeland Photographer Gregg Delman met Misty Copeland in 2011 -- a meeting that sparked a lengthy creative collaboration between the pair. The resulting photos, meant to capture Copeland's beauty and strength, have been published in a new book by Rizzoli. Hide Caption 1 of 7

"While only 5'2", she fills a room like symphony orchestra music," Delman writes of Copeland. "Her beauty is matched by her enthusiasm, elegance, polish, and dedication to her art. With every step she epitomizes grace."

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland made history when she became the first African-American woman to be promoted to principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

Copeland started training at 13, late for a professional dancer, but was fielding professional offers only two years later. She joined the American Ballet Theatre in 2001.

"For the majority of our shoots there was no glam squad or walls of wardrobe" Copeland writes in the book's introduction. "I did my own hair and makeup, wore my own clothes, and just like that, we'd get to work."

Before shooting Copeland, Delman's only experience with ballet was seeing "The Nutcracker" as a child. Even then he was drawn to the dancers' strength and grace.