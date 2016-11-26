Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death Members of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami react to the death of Fidel Castro on Saturday, November 26. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of US presidents during his half-century rule, died at age 90. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Rafaela Vargas mourns the death of former President Fidel Castro at the entrance of her home in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 26.

Cuban students chant slogans and carry a wreath as they mourn the death of revolution leader Fidel Castro, at the University of Havana, on November 26, 2016, in Havana.

A member of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami reacts to the death of Fidel Castro.

People gather outside the Cuban Embassy in Santiago, Chile. One of the world's longest-serving rulers and most singular characters, Castro defied 11 US administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts.

People take to the streets to react to the news of the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro outside the restaurant Versailles in Miami.

Women cry outside Cuba's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after the announcement of the death of Fidel Castro.

Cuban-Americans react to the death of Fidel Castro in the Little Havana area in Miami.

Flowers, candles and a Cuban cigar are laid out in Moscow in memory of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

Cuban-Americans take to the streets of Miami's Little Havana neighborhood early Saturday, November 26, upon hearing the news of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death. Castro died at age 90 after ruling the island nation with an iron hand for nearly half a century.

Cuban-Americans celebrate in Miami's Little Havana, the center of the Cuban exile community in the United States.

Celebrations continue into the early morning November 26 in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Few who came to the United States in the late '50s and early '60s believed Castro would hang on to power for so long, only ceding the presidency to his brother Raul in recent years.

Members of Communist Party of India march as part of a remembrance rally in Chennai on November 26, 2016.

People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miami, on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, has died at age 90.

The mood seems somber in Havana on November 26 as Cubans react to the announcement of the revolutionary leader's death.

A man places flowers at the Cuban Embassy in Moscow in memory of Castro on November 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Cuban leader "a sincere and reliable friend of Russia."

Those out on the streets of Miami include Cuban-Americans of all ages. Some Cuban exiles have waited years to mark this moment.

The streets are quiet in the Cuban capital on November 26 following the announcement of Castro's death the evening before on national TV.

People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly in Havana in front of a picture of the iconic leader on November 26 after President Raul Castro announced his brother's death on television.