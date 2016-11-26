Fidel Castro's death prompts mix of joy and grief

Story highlights Celebrations spill out in Miami over death of Fidel Castro

World leaders post their words of respect over former Cuban leader

(CNN) The death of Fidel Castro triggered both celebrations and mourning, as supporters grieved over the revolutionary and others welcomed the death of the polarizing strongman who had loomed over Cuba for decades.

His brother, Raul Castro in a televised statement announced his death. "Dear people of Cuba, with profound pain, I have to sadly inform you... that today, November 25, 2016, at 10:29 in the evening, the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz died."

His brother also said that Castro would be cremated early Saturday, following his request.

Havana remained silent as CNN's Patrick Oppman stood outside in the Cuban capital. The news of his death had not likely reached most Cubans yet, as it had broke late in the night.

Read More