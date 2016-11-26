Story highlights Three Starbucks stores were vandalized in Albuquerque, FBI says

One person has been taken into custody

(CNN) One person is in custody after three Starbucks coffee shops were vandalized in Albuquerque, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Suspicious devices were placed at the stores early Friday. One went off and caused minimal damage, the FBI's local office tweeted.

All three stores were closed at the time and no one was injured, the FBI said.

Person in custody in connection with #ABQ suspicious devices case. If you have info: Call 1-800-CALL-FBI. #FBI. — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) November 26, 2016

Federal and Albuquerque Law Enforcement Investigate Vandalism at Three Coffee Shops: Federal and Albuquerque law ... https://t.co/VpMULOfCT0 — FBI Albuquerque (@FBIAlbuquerque) November 26, 2016

The person in custody has not been named, and no motive has been given.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Albuquerque police and fire departments are investigating.

