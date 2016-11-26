Miami schools prepare for 'potential influx' after Castro's death

Story highlights Coast Guard says it has plans in place in case there is a mass migration from Cuba

(CNN) While leaders in Cuba make preparations for Fidel Castro's funeral, one top official in Miami says he's preparing for another possibility: increased immigration.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district is getting ready for a "potential influx of child and adult learners" after Castro's death.

"We are ready to work with state and federal entities to secure the appropriate and necessary support to deliver educational services to all who, in light of today's development, may arrive in our community," Carvalho said in a statement Saturday.

"Just as we did during the 1980 Mariel Boatlift and the 1994 Cuban rafter exodus, this school district will continue its long-standing history of opening our arms to welcome, embrace, and educate all students."

It's unclear how Castro's death will impact emigration from the island.