Story highlights Hundreds dance, sing, chant and wave flags into the night in Miami's Little Havana

One reveler says he is not celebrating a death, but the beginning of liberty for Cubans

Miami (CNN) News of Fidel Castro's death was quick to reach Miami, the center of the Cuban exile community, where an outpouring of emotion brought jubilant crowds onto the streets of Little Havana.

Some popped champagne corks, others clanged pots and waved the Cuban flag as they cheered the death of a man who defined the lives of so many Cubans through decades in exile in the United States.

Hundreds gathered outside the neighborhood's Versailles restaurant, a longtime haunt of the exile community, spilling out on to the street from the sidewalk as they chanted, sang, danced and took smartphone videos of a historic moment.

Others shouted "libertad" or "freedom," an expression of hope for their compatriots in Cuba.

The party was still going strong at 4 a.m. local time, more than five hours after the news of Castro's death was first announced on Cuban TV.

