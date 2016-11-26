Donald Trump: Fidel Castro is dead!

Story highlights The controversial revolutionary leader died Friday

Fidel Castro was 90 years old

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump reacted Saturday to the death of controversial Cuban leader Fidel Castro in a four word tweet.

"Fidel Castro is dead!" Trump tweeted on the news of the 90-year-old's death.

The longtime revolutionary leader died Friday, presenting more potential opportunities for change in a country whose relations with the United States recently began to improve

Castro's death came just weeks after Trump, a frequent critic of the deal that lead to a reopening of diplomatic relations with Cuba, was elected president.

Trump had threatened to undo efforts by President Barack Obama to bring the US and Cuba closer together calling the recent agreement "weak."