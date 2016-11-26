(CNN) Cuba's longtime revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died Friday, bringing the possibility of further change to an island whose relations with the United States had only recently begun to thaw.

But Castro's death comes ahead of real change in the White House, with President-elect Donald Trump threatening to undo efforts by President Barack Obama to bring the US and Cuba closer together.

Trump has frequently criticized the deal Obama struck to reopen diplomatic relations with Cuba and entertained reversing moves to re-establish some trade with Cuba.

'Very weak agreement'

Trump also told CBS4 interviewer Jim Defede that he would do "whatever you have to do to get a strong agreement," even if that meant breaking off the recently-resumed diplomatic relations.

"I just want to press -- would you break off diplomatic relations, though, on day one?" Defede asked Trump.

"I would do whatever you have to do to get a strong agreement. And people want an agreement, I like the idea of an agreement, but it has to be a real agreement. So if you call that for negotiation purposes, whatever you have to do to make a great deal for the people of Cuba," Trump said.

"Look, Cuba has to treat us fairly and it has to treat the people of Cuba fairly, and the people living here that were from Cuba or their families were from Cuba," he said.

'Certain potential'

At a rally in Miami earlier in September, Trump had also blasted the Cuba policy changes, an apparent shift from past statements in which he supported the reopening of diplomatic relations after more than 50 years.

In March, the businessman expressed interest in opening a hotel in Cuba.

"Maybe it won't work out, but I will tell you, I think Cuba has a certain potential and I think it's OK to bring Cuba into the fold," Trump told CNN.

Speaking to CNN after Castro's death, Miami Herald reporter Glenn Garvin said Cuba had seen a slow transfer of power to Fidel Castro's brother Raul and the country would not now see an abrupt change in direction.

The bigger change, Garvin told CNN, would come from the US government if President-elect Trump rowed back on the changes brought in by Obama. "That will set US relations with Cuba back to where they were the past 50 years."

Clinton vs. Trump in Cuba

Sebastián Arcos, associate director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, told CNN in September that Cubans were looking forward to the future because of the improved relations between Havana and Washington.

"They see (the changes) with optimism. For a simple reason: They've been told that the problems in Cuba are a result of the hostility of the United States," he said. "When the President says there's no longer any hostility, they are optimistic about the change."

Arcos said Cubans were leaning toward Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over Trump mostly because of Clinton's shared policies with Obama.

"The Cuban propaganda machine is promoting Hillary Clinton," he said. "Whatever they are telling Cubans about the election is filtered, but that's usually the message."

Clinton was the first major presidential candidate to advocate lifting the US embargo on Cuba.

In Miami last year, she called for the trade blockade to end: "The Cuba embargo needs to go, once and for all."

Freeing of prisoners

Cuba freed 53 political prisoners in January 2015 as part of its deal to reopen diplomatic relations with Washington.

The US restored full diplomatic relations with Cuba in July 2015 following more than 50 years of Cold War tensions. President Obama loosened a series of regulations at the time allowing more US companies to sell their products in Cuba although the US embargo on Cuba remains in place.

Obama argued that the reopening could lead to making Cuba more free society, but Trump argued that the Cuban regime needed to meet his demands to restore political freedoms and free political prisoners.

"But all of the concessions that Barack Obama has granted the Castro regime were done with executive order, which means the next president can reverse them. And that is what I will do unless the Castro regime meets our demands," Trump told Miami voters in September.

"Those demands will include religious and political freedom for the Cuban people and the freeing of political prisoners," he added.