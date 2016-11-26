Donald Trump blasts recount as 'ridiculous' and 'a scam'

Story highlights Trump charged Green Party nominee Jill Stein is attempting to 'fill her coffers'

"The people have spoken," Trump said and declared that the election is over

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump ripped the election recount on Saturday, calling it "a scam" and "ridiculous" and noting that Hillary Clinton had already conceded.

Trump charged in a statement that the effort was nothing but a fundraising ploy by the Green Party and its nominee, Jill Stein.

"This recount is just a way for Jill Stein, who received less than one percent of the vote overall and wasn't even on the ballot in many states, to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never even spend on this ridiculous recount," the President-elect said in a statement, which labeled the effort as "ridiculous" in a headline.

Stein has already raised more than $5 million online for the recount in Wisconsin, which may begin some time next week.

Appearing on CNN, Stein dismissed Trump's suggestion that the funds wouldn't be spent on the recount.

