Trump should be the one apologizing, not Mitt Romney

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @TheDeansreport. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Looks like some Donald Trump supporters are still holding a grudge against Mitt Romney for the way the 2012 GOP nominee criticized Trump during the campaign. The President-elect is considering Romney for secretary of state, and according to news reports, before these Trump insiders will support Romney, they want him to apologize for calling Trump such things as a "phony" and a "fraud."

In fact, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, a big-time Trump supporter, even offered detailed instructions on what Romney must do before he could be forgiven: "There's only one way that I think Mitt Romney could even be considered for a post like that (secretary of state) and that is he goes to a microphone in a very public place and repudiates everything he said. ..."

Huckabee is on to something. If an apology is a prerequisite for supporters to forgive Romney, then the President-elect should follow this advice and publicly apologize to those groups of Americans he cruelly attacked if he wants us to forgive him. Actually, Trump should take Huckabee's exact instructions and go "to a microphone in a very public place" and make it clear that he's truly sorry for the vile words he said about so many communities, which were far worse than anything Romney said regarding the businessman.

So where should Trump start apologizing? Well, it would make sense for him to begin with the Latino community, given that he started demonizing members of it from the beginning of his campaign with his lie that Mexico was sending "rapists" and drug dealers to the United States.

Next, Trump can take a limo ride to Paterson, New Jersey, home of a sizable Muslim population, and apologize to Muslim Americans for the horrible comments he made about that community. For starters, Trump can acknowledge he lied when he told a rally crowd he saw "thousands" of Muslims cheering in New Jersey on 9/11. (A "pants on fire" falsehood, Politifact said.) And he should add his sincere regrets for stoking hate against Muslims with his irresponsible comments such as " Islam hates us.