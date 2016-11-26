Socialism should die with Castro

Story highlights John McTernan: Leaders on the left are mourning Fidel Castro's death

The dictator should be a source of shame for them, he writes

(CNN) A dictator is dead. Another country's citizens may be ready to abandon the discredited and economically disastrous ideology of communism. Citizens can hope that free speech, a free press and human rights will become the order of the day.

A moment to celebrate, surely? Not for the left. For them, the death of Fidel Castro is one of sadness. Take Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the British Labour Party, who said : "Fidel Castro's death marks the passing of a huge figure of modern history, national independence and 20th century socialism."

In truth, the only part of that statement which is accurate is the last bit. Castro is a footnote in world history, a man who made his country subservient -- both to him and the Soviet Union -- rather than independent. He did, though, demonstrate conclusively over more than five decades that a socialist economy is only good for one thing -- immiserating an entire nation.

Tributes have been flowing in from the usual suspects: Presidents Maduro of Venezuela, Morales of Bolivia and Correa of Ecuador were highly effusive. What explains the left's abject apologies for a brutal dictator -- a man who had thousands of Cubans executed?

The first is an instinctive anti-Americanism. For many on the left, the rule is "my enemy's enemy is my friend." With Fidel a sworn enemy of the US, he had to be supported whatever he did. (Though that kind of moral relativism was routinely -- and rightly -- condemned by the left when extended by President Reagan to authoritarian regimes of the right.)

