Breaking News

Socialism should die with Castro

By John McTernan

Updated 4:42 PM ET, Sat November 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Members of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami react to the death of Fidel Castro on Saturday, November 26. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of US presidents during his half-century rule, died at age 90.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Members of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami react to the death of Fidel Castro on Saturday, November 26. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of US presidents during his half-century rule, died at age 90.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Rafaela Vargas mourns the death of former President Fidel Castro at the entrance of her home in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 26.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Rafaela Vargas mourns the death of former President Fidel Castro at the entrance of her home in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 26.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Cuban students chant slogans and carry a wreath as they mourn the death of revolution leader Fidel Castro, at the University of Havana, on November 26, 2016, in Havana.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban students chant slogans and carry a wreath as they mourn the death of revolution leader Fidel Castro, at the University of Havana, on November 26, 2016, in Havana.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
A member of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami reacts to the death of Fidel Castro.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
A member of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami reacts to the death of Fidel Castro.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
People gather outside the Cuban Embassy in Santiago, Chile. One of the world&#39;s longest-serving rulers and most singular characters, Castro defied 11 US administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People gather outside the Cuban Embassy in Santiago, Chile. One of the world's longest-serving rulers and most singular characters, Castro defied 11 US administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
People take to the streets to react to the news of the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro outside the restaurant Versailles in Miami.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People take to the streets to react to the news of the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro outside the restaurant Versailles in Miami.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Women cry outside Cuba&#39;s embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after the announcement of the death of Fidel Castro.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Women cry outside Cuba's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after the announcement of the death of Fidel Castro.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Cuban-Americans react to the death of Fidel Castro in the Little Havana area in Miami.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban-Americans react to the death of Fidel Castro in the Little Havana area in Miami.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Flowers, candles and a Cuban cigar are laid out in Moscow in memory of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Flowers, candles and a Cuban cigar are laid out in Moscow in memory of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Cuban-Americans take to the streets of Miami&#39;s Little Havana neighborhood early Saturday, November 26, upon hearing the news of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro&#39;s death. Castro died at age 90 after ruling the island nation with an iron hand for nearly half a century.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban-Americans take to the streets of Miami's Little Havana neighborhood early Saturday, November 26, upon hearing the news of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death. Castro died at age 90 after ruling the island nation with an iron hand for nearly half a century.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Cuban-Americans celebrate in Miami&#39;s Little Havana, the center of the Cuban exile community in the United States.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban-Americans celebrate in Miami's Little Havana, the center of the Cuban exile community in the United States.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Celebrations continue into the early morning November 26 in Miami&#39;s Little Havana neighborhood. Few who came to the United States in the late &#39;50s and early &#39;60s believed Castro would hang on to power for so long, only ceding the presidency to his brother Raul in recent years.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Celebrations continue into the early morning November 26 in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Few who came to the United States in the late '50s and early '60s believed Castro would hang on to power for so long, only ceding the presidency to his brother Raul in recent years.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Members of Communist Party of India march as part of a remembrance rally in Chennai on November 26, 2016.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Members of Communist Party of India march as part of a remembrance rally in Chennai on November 26, 2016.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miami, on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, has died at age 90.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miami, on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, has died at age 90.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
The mood seems somber in Havana on November 26 as Cubans react to the announcement of the revolutionary leader&#39;s death.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
The mood seems somber in Havana on November 26 as Cubans react to the announcement of the revolutionary leader's death.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
A man places flowers at the Cuban Embassy in Moscow in memory of Castro on November 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Cuban leader &quot;a sincere and reliable friend of Russia.&quot;
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
A man places flowers at the Cuban Embassy in Moscow in memory of Castro on November 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Cuban leader "a sincere and reliable friend of Russia."
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Those out on the streets of Miami include Cuban-Americans of all ages. Some Cuban exiles have waited years to mark this moment.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Those out on the streets of Miami include Cuban-Americans of all ages. Some Cuban exiles have waited years to mark this moment.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
The streets are quiet in the Cuban capital on November 26 following the announcement of Castro&#39;s death the evening before on national TV.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
The streets are quiet in the Cuban capital on November 26 following the announcement of Castro's death the evening before on national TV.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly in Havana in front of a picture of the iconic leader on November 26 after President Raul Castro announced his brother&#39;s death on television.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly in Havana in front of a picture of the iconic leader on November 26 after President Raul Castro announced his brother's death on television.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
A sign that reads, &quot;Long live Fidel,&quot; stands on a government building in Havana early November 26.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
A sign that reads, "Long live Fidel," stands on a government building in Havana early November 26.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
30 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112622 Fidel Castro reaction Havana 112627 Fidel Castro reaction Havana 1126 RESTRICTED32 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112626 Fidel Castro reaction Santiago 112614 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112629 Fidel Castro reaction Buenos Aires 112619 Fideo Castro reaction Miami 112624 Fidel Castro reaction Moscow 112612 fidel castro reaction miami 112609 fidel castro reaction miami 112610 fidel castro reaction miami 112628 Fidel Castro reaction India 112631 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112608 fidel castro reaction havana 112614 fidel castro reaction moscow 1126 RESTRICTED04 fidel castro reaction 112601 fidel castro reaction 112606 fidel castro reaction havana 1126castro reaction havana 1126

Story highlights

  • John McTernan: Leaders on the left are mourning Fidel Castro's death
  • The dictator should be a source of shame for them, he writes

John McTernan is a former speech writer for former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and ex-communications director to former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)A dictator is dead. Another country's citizens may be ready to abandon the discredited and economically disastrous ideology of communism. Citizens can hope that free speech, a free press and human rights will become the order of the day.

A moment to celebrate, surely? Not for the left. For them, the death of Fidel Castro is one of sadness. Take Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the British Labour Party, who said: "Fidel Castro's death marks the passing of a huge figure of modern history, national independence and 20th century socialism."
    What Trump has said about Castro
    What Trump has said about Castro

      JUST WATCHED

      What Trump has said about Castro

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What Trump has said about Castro 01:20
    In truth, the only part of that statement which is accurate is the last bit. Castro is a footnote in world history, a man who made his country subservient -- both to him and the Soviet Union -- rather than independent. He did, though, demonstrate conclusively over more than five decades that a socialist economy is only good for one thing -- immiserating an entire nation.
    Tributes have been flowing in from the usual suspects: Presidents Maduro of Venezuela, Morales of Bolivia and Correa of Ecuador were highly effusive. What explains the left's abject apologies for a brutal dictator -- a man who had thousands of Cubans executed?
    The first is an instinctive anti-Americanism. For many on the left, the rule is "my enemy's enemy is my friend." With Fidel a sworn enemy of the US, he had to be supported whatever he did. (Though that kind of moral relativism was routinely -- and rightly -- condemned by the left when extended by President Reagan to authoritarian regimes of the right.)
    Read More
    Fidel, the promise and the betrayal
    Cristina Garcia: Fidel Castro, the promise and the betrayal
    Without any irony, praise is given for the Cuban leader's longevity and how he outlasted so many US Presidents, without any consideration of the contribution that never having an election made to his lengthy rule.
    Second is the view that the end justifies the means. The Cuban health and education systems are prayed in aid, as if their successes justify the human rights abuses that are regularly highlighted by Amnesty International and other independent observers. The world actually abounds in examples of countries which manage to combine excellence in health care and education with democracy. In fact, pre-revolutionary Cuba had a substantially lower infant mortality rate than the rest of Latin America.
    That shouldn't be a surprise, it was a relatively well off, "middle income" country with wealth comparable to Southern states of the United States. It took hard work, a commitment to communism and state-owned enterprises to destroy the growing prosperity of Cuba.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    Still, neither of these positions fully explain the left's fandom for Fidel. The third and most disturbing reason for this support is a leftist fetish for violence. Revolutions and dictatorship are brutal and violent. For Castro's apologists they are not merely unfortunate and regrettable byproducts of change, they are an essential part of his appeal.
    The military garb, the cult of Che Guevara, are both aspects of this. There is something atavistic in the left's love of Cuba, which is undoubtedly connected to the feeling that violent overthrow is an easier path to victory than the necessity of winning over hearts and minds in a democratic election.
    The death of Castro should be the death of any lingering belief in socialism as a distinct and beneficial form of economic organization. Instead, it has been used as the opportunity to celebrate "a champion of social justice." That shouldn't just raise questions on the left, it should be a source of shame.