Breaking News

The man Americans loved to hate

By Louis A. Perez Jr.

Updated 5:24 PM ET, Sat November 26, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Members of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami react to the death of Fidel Castro on Saturday, November 26. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of US presidents during his half-century rule, died at age 90.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Members of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami react to the death of Fidel Castro on Saturday, November 26. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of US presidents during his half-century rule, died at age 90.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
Rafaela Vargas mourns the death of former President Fidel Castro at the entrance of her home in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 26.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Rafaela Vargas mourns the death of former President Fidel Castro at the entrance of her home in the Vedado neighborhood in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, November 26.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
Cuban students chant slogans and carry a wreath as they mourn the death of revolution leader Fidel Castro, at the University of Havana, on November 26, 2016, in Havana.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban students chant slogans and carry a wreath as they mourn the death of revolution leader Fidel Castro, at the University of Havana, on November 26, 2016, in Havana.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
A member of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami reacts to the death of Fidel Castro.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
A member of the Cuban community in the Little Havana area in Miami reacts to the death of Fidel Castro.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
People gather outside the Cuban Embassy in Santiago, Chile. One of the world&#39;s longest-serving rulers and most singular characters, Castro defied 11 US administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People gather outside the Cuban Embassy in Santiago, Chile. One of the world's longest-serving rulers and most singular characters, Castro defied 11 US administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
People take to the streets to react to the news of the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro outside the restaurant Versailles in Miami.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People take to the streets to react to the news of the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro outside the restaurant Versailles in Miami.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
Women cry outside Cuba&#39;s embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after the announcement of the death of Fidel Castro.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Women cry outside Cuba's embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after the announcement of the death of Fidel Castro.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
Cuban-Americans react to the death of Fidel Castro in the Little Havana area in Miami.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban-Americans react to the death of Fidel Castro in the Little Havana area in Miami.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
Flowers, candles and a Cuban cigar are laid out in Moscow in memory of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Flowers, candles and a Cuban cigar are laid out in Moscow in memory of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
Cuban-Americans take to the streets of Miami&#39;s Little Havana neighborhood early Saturday, November 26, upon hearing the news of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro&#39;s death. Castro died at age 90 after ruling the island nation with an iron hand for nearly half a century.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban-Americans take to the streets of Miami's Little Havana neighborhood early Saturday, November 26, upon hearing the news of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro's death. Castro died at age 90 after ruling the island nation with an iron hand for nearly half a century.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
Cuban-Americans celebrate in Miami&#39;s Little Havana, the center of the Cuban exile community in the United States.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Cuban-Americans celebrate in Miami's Little Havana, the center of the Cuban exile community in the United States.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
Celebrations continue into the early morning November 26 in Miami&#39;s Little Havana neighborhood. Few who came to the United States in the late &#39;50s and early &#39;60s believed Castro would hang on to power for so long, only ceding the presidency to his brother Raul in recent years.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Celebrations continue into the early morning November 26 in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Few who came to the United States in the late '50s and early '60s believed Castro would hang on to power for so long, only ceding the presidency to his brother Raul in recent years.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
Members of Communist Party of India march as part of a remembrance rally in Chennai on November 26, 2016.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Members of Communist Party of India march as part of a remembrance rally in Chennai on November 26, 2016.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miami, on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, has died at age 90.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People celebrate the death of Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miami, on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule of Cuba, has died at age 90.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
The mood seems somber in Havana on November 26 as Cubans react to the announcement of the revolutionary leader&#39;s death.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
The mood seems somber in Havana on November 26 as Cubans react to the announcement of the revolutionary leader's death.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
A man places flowers at the Cuban Embassy in Moscow in memory of Castro on November 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Cuban leader &quot;a sincere and reliable friend of Russia.&quot;
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
A man places flowers at the Cuban Embassy in Moscow in memory of Castro on November 26. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Cuban leader "a sincere and reliable friend of Russia."
Hide Caption
16 of 20
Those out on the streets of Miami include Cuban-Americans of all ages. Some Cuban exiles have waited years to mark this moment.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
Those out on the streets of Miami include Cuban-Americans of all ages. Some Cuban exiles have waited years to mark this moment.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
The streets are quiet in the Cuban capital on November 26 following the announcement of Castro&#39;s death the evening before on national TV.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
The streets are quiet in the Cuban capital on November 26 following the announcement of Castro's death the evening before on national TV.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly in Havana in front of a picture of the iconic leader on November 26 after President Raul Castro announced his brother&#39;s death on television.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
People gather at an office of the Popular Assembly in Havana in front of a picture of the iconic leader on November 26 after President Raul Castro announced his brother's death on television.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
A sign that reads, &quot;Long live Fidel,&quot; stands on a government building in Havana early November 26.
Photos: Reaction to Fidel Castro's death
A sign that reads, "Long live Fidel," stands on a government building in Havana early November 26.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
30 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112622 Fidel Castro reaction Havana 112627 Fidel Castro reaction Havana 1126 RESTRICTED32 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112626 Fidel Castro reaction Santiago 112614 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112629 Fidel Castro reaction Buenos Aires 112619 Fideo Castro reaction Miami 112624 Fidel Castro reaction Moscow 112612 fidel castro reaction miami 112609 fidel castro reaction miami 112610 fidel castro reaction miami 112628 Fidel Castro reaction India 112631 Fidel Castro reaction Miami 112608 fidel castro reaction havana 112614 fidel castro reaction moscow 1126 RESTRICTED04 fidel castro reaction 112601 fidel castro reaction 112606 fidel castro reaction havana 1126castro reaction havana 1126

Story highlights

  • Louis Perez: In death, Castro passes into status of historical subject impossible to discuss dispassionately for years to come
  • He says Castro defied America; even with his death Cuba not likely to bend to demands of US with incoming Trump administration

Louis A. Perez Jr. is the J. Carlyle Sitterson professor of history and the director of the Institute for the Study of the Americas at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Among his books are "Cuba in the American Imagination: Metaphor and the Imperial Ethos" and "Cuba: Between Reform and Revolution." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Fidel Castro Ruz, the political personality, has died. Fidel Castro, the historical persona, has been born. He passes from the present into the past, to serve as an enduring historical subject of debate and dispute, about whom dispassion will be impossible for years to come. Fidel Castro was not a man about whom one is likely to be neutral.

Louis A. Perez
Louis A. Perez
Fidel is a metaphor. He is a Rorschach blot upon which to project fears or hopes. A prism in which the spectrum of colors refracted out has to do with light that went in. He is a point of view, loaded with ideological purport and political meaning. A David who survived Goliath. A symbol of Third World intransigence against First World domination.
    But it is also possible to discuss the historical "essences" of Fidel Castro. He emerged out of a history shaped by a century of Cuban national frustration, heir to a legacy of unfulfilled hopes for national sovereignty and self-determination, aspirations that put Cuba on a collision course with the United States. The collision of the early 1960s served to fix the trajectory of the 50 years of ruptured relations that followed.
    Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2016, Cuban state media reported. Click through to see more photos from the life of the controversial Cuban leader who ruled for nearly half a century:
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Fidel Castro exhales cigar smoke during a March 1985 interview at his presidential palace in Havana, Cuba. Castro died at age 90 on November 25, 2016, Cuban state media reported. Click through to see more photos from the life of the controversial Cuban leader who ruled for nearly half a century:
    Hide Caption
    1 of 37
    A portrait of Castro in New York in 1955. He was in exile after being released as part of a general amnesty for political prisoners in Cuba. Two years earlier, he and about 150 others staged an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Fulgencio Batista.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    A portrait of Castro in New York in 1955. He was in exile after being released as part of a general amnesty for political prisoners in Cuba. Two years earlier, he and about 150 others staged an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow the regime of Fulgencio Batista.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 37
    Castro with Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba&#39;s Sierra Maestra mountains. Guevara, Castro and Castro&#39;s brother Raul organized a group of Cuban exiles that returned to Cuba in December 1956 and waged a guerrilla war against government troops.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro with Argentine revolutionary Che Guevara during the early days of their guerrilla campaign in Cuba's Sierra Maestra mountains. Guevara, Castro and Castro's brother Raul organized a group of Cuban exiles that returned to Cuba in December 1956 and waged a guerrilla war against government troops.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 37
    Castro and his revolutionaries hold up their rifles in January 1959 after overthrowing Batista.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro and his revolutionaries hold up their rifles in January 1959 after overthrowing Batista.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 37
    Crowds cheer Castro on his victorious march into Havana in 1959.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Crowds cheer Castro on his victorious march into Havana in 1959.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 37
    Surrounded by rebels who came with him from the mountains, Castro gives an all-night speech.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Surrounded by rebels who came with him from the mountains, Castro gives an all-night speech.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 37
    Castro, left, became Cuba&#39;s prime minister in February 1959. His brother Raul, right, was commander in chief of the armed forces.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro, left, became Cuba's prime minister in February 1959. His brother Raul, right, was commander in chief of the armed forces.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 37
    During a visit to New York in 1959, Fidel Castro spends time with a group of children.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    During a visit to New York in 1959, Fidel Castro spends time with a group of children.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 37
    American talk-show host Ed Sullivan interviews Castro on a taped segment in 1959.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    American talk-show host Ed Sullivan interviews Castro on a taped segment in 1959.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 37
    Castro shakes hands with US Vice President Richard Nixon during a reception in Washington in 1959.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro shakes hands with US Vice President Richard Nixon during a reception in Washington in 1959.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 37
    Castro addresses the UN General Assembly in September 1960.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro addresses the UN General Assembly in September 1960.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 37
    Castro jumps from a tank in April 1961 as he arrives at Giron, Cuba, near the Bay of Pigs. That month, a group of about 1,300 Cuban exiles, armed with US weapons, made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Castro.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro jumps from a tank in April 1961 as he arrives at Giron, Cuba, near the Bay of Pigs. That month, a group of about 1,300 Cuban exiles, armed with US weapons, made an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Castro.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 37
    Castro announces general mobilization after the announcement of the Cuban blockade by President John F Kennedy in October 1962.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro announces general mobilization after the announcement of the Cuban blockade by President John F Kennedy in October 1962.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 37
    Castro raises arms with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during a four-week visit to Moscow in May 1963.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro raises arms with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev during a four-week visit to Moscow in May 1963.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 37
    Castro in July 1964.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro in July 1964.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 37
    Castro plays baseball in 1964.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro plays baseball in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 37
    Castro addresses thousands of Cubans in Havana in 1968.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro addresses thousands of Cubans in Havana in 1968.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 37
    In 1977, Castro uses a map as he describes the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion to ABC correspondent Barbara Walters.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    In 1977, Castro uses a map as he describes the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion to ABC correspondent Barbara Walters.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 37
    Iraq&#39;s Saddam Hussein, center, with the Castro brothers during a visit to Cuba in January 1979.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Iraq's Saddam Hussein, center, with the Castro brothers during a visit to Cuba in January 1979.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 37
    Castro greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana in April 1989.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro greets Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in Havana in April 1989.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 37
    Castro visits Paris in March 1995.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro visits Paris in March 1995.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 37
    Castro meets with Pope John Paul II on an airport tarmac in Havana in January 1998. It was the first papal visit to Cuba.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro meets with Pope John Paul II on an airport tarmac in Havana in January 1998. It was the first papal visit to Cuba.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 37
    Castro puts his arm around South African President Nelson Mandela in May 1998 with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, left, and Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. They were in Geneva, Switzerland, for a conference of the World Trade Organization.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro puts his arm around South African President Nelson Mandela in May 1998 with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, left, and Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. They were in Geneva, Switzerland, for a conference of the World Trade Organization.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 37
    Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in December 2000. Putin was the first Russian President to visit Cuba since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin to Cuba in December 2000. Putin was the first Russian President to visit Cuba since the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 37
    Castro is helped by aides after he appeared to faint while giving a speech in Cotorro, Cuba, in June 2001. He returned to the podium less than 10 minutes later to assure the audience he was fine and that he just needed to get some sleep.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro is helped by aides after he appeared to faint while giving a speech in Cotorro, Cuba, in June 2001. He returned to the podium less than 10 minutes later to assure the audience he was fine and that he just needed to get some sleep.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 37
    In July 2001, Castro talks with Elian Gonzalez, the young boy who was the focus of a bitter international custody dispute a couple of years earlier.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    In July 2001, Castro talks with Elian Gonzalez, the young boy who was the focus of a bitter international custody dispute a couple of years earlier.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 37
    Castro and former US President Jimmy Carter listen to the US national anthem after Carter arrived in Havana for a visit in May 2002.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro and former US President Jimmy Carter listen to the US national anthem after Carter arrived in Havana for a visit in May 2002.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 37
    Castro at the May Day commemoration of Revolution Square in Havana in 2004. He held tightly to his belief in a socialist economic model and one-party Communist rule, even after the Soviet Union&#39;s end and most of the rest of the world concluded state socialism was an idea whose time had passed.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro at the May Day commemoration of Revolution Square in Havana in 2004. He held tightly to his belief in a socialist economic model and one-party Communist rule, even after the Soviet Union's end and most of the rest of the world concluded state socialism was an idea whose time had passed.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 37
    Castro, left, and his brother Raul attend a session of the Cuban parliament in July 2004.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro, left, and his brother Raul attend a session of the Cuban parliament in July 2004.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 37
    Castro speaks in Havana in February 2006.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro speaks in Havana in February 2006.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 37
    Castro in Havana in September 2002. Several surgeries forced him to relinquish his duties temporarily to younger brother Raul in July 2006.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro in Havana in September 2002. Several surgeries forced him to relinquish his duties temporarily to younger brother Raul in July 2006.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 37
    In footage from state-owned Cuban television, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits an ailing Castro in September 2006. That July, it was announced that Castro was undergoing intestinal surgery. Castro resigned as President in February 2008, and his brother Raul took over permanently.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    In footage from state-owned Cuban television, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits an ailing Castro in September 2006. That July, it was announced that Castro was undergoing intestinal surgery. Castro resigned as President in February 2008, and his brother Raul took over permanently.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 37
    Castro smiles before delivering a speech in Havana in September 2010. He had remained mostly out of sight after falling ill in 2006 but returned to the public light that year.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro smiles before delivering a speech in Havana in September 2010. He had remained mostly out of sight after falling ill in 2006 but returned to the public light that year.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 37
    Pope Benedict XVI meets with Castro in Havana in March 2012.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Pope Benedict XVI meets with Castro in Havana in March 2012.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 37
    In this picture provided by CubaDebate, Castro talks to Randy Perdomo, president of Cuba&#39;s University Students Federation, during a February meeting in Havana.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    In this picture provided by CubaDebate, Castro talks to Randy Perdomo, president of Cuba's University Students Federation, during a February meeting in Havana.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 37
    Castro visits with 19 cheese masters on Friday, July 3, 2015, in a rare trip outside his Havana home.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Castro visits with 19 cheese masters on Friday, July 3, 2015, in a rare trip outside his Havana home.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 37
    Leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, left, visits with Fidel Castro during a meeting at Castro&#39;s home on February 14, 2016.
    Photos: Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro dies
    Leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, left, visits with Fidel Castro during a meeting at Castro's home on February 14, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 37
    01 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED33 castro 101230 castro 101203 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED05 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED04 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED02 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED06 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED 07 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED08 fidel castro 0304 09 filde castro 0304 RESTRICTED10 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED06 Fidel Castro FILE 1962 RESTRICTED12 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED05 Fidel Castro FILE 1964 RESTRICTED13 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED14 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED15 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED16 fidel castro 0304 17 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED 18 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED 19 fidel castro 0304 19 castro 101220 fidel castro 0304 21 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED 22 fidel castro 0304 23 fidel castro 030415 fidel castro 1126 RESTRICTED 23 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED25 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED05 fidel castro 1126 RESTRICTED 26 fidel castro 0304 27 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED28 fidel castro 0304 29 fidel castro 0304 RESTRICTED01 castro in public 0705fidel castro 0214 RESTRICTED
    There was something deeply personal about the Cuba-U.S. estrangement. Fidel Castro offended American sensibilities. The sheer effrontery of Castro's challenge to the United States was breathtaking: defiant, strident, often virulent denunciations of the United States, hours at a time, day after day, stretching into weeks and months, and years.
    Castro's invective was more than adequately reciprocated by American vilification. Fidel Castro was held personally responsible for almost all the challenges the United States faced in Central and South America, in the Caribbean, in Africa. Castro was transformed simultaneously into an anathema and phantasma, unscrupulous and perhaps unbalanced, possessed by demons and given to evil doings.
    Read More
    He defied years of US efforts at regime change and his very defiance transformed him into something of an enduring national obsession. Castro occupied a place of almost singular distinction in that netherworld to which the United States banished its demons.
    Fidel, the promise and the betrayal
    Cristina Garcia: Fidel Castro, the promise and the betrayal
    He was the man Americans loved to hate; political conflict personalized; decades of frustration over the US' unsuccessful attempts to force Cuba to bend its will -- all this vented on one man. Certainly, scores of assassination plots against the life of Castro could not have made American wrath any more personal.
    And, yes: the missiles of October 1962. Castro would never be forgiven. It is highly unlikely that any American administration could have embarked on a US-Cuba rapprochement with Fidel Castro in power.
    His death leaves something of a void in Cuba. Not in the form of a power vacuum, of course, but as the absence of a voice and the loss of a presence.
    What Castro&#39;s death means for US-Cuba ties
    What Fidel Castro's death means for US-Cuba ties (Opinion)
    Even old, feeble and in failing health, beset with infirmities, and perhaps with traces of senility, Fidel continued to discharge the role of symbol. He was suspicious of President Barack Obama's rapprochement initiatives. He no doubt would have been alarmed by the campaign rhetoric of President-elect Donald Trump.
    The Republican Party platform inaugurated the 2016 electoral campaign prepared to welcome "Cuba back into our hemispheric family after their corrupt rulers are forced from power and brought to account for their crimes against humanity." The President-elect vowed to roll back all "concessions" made to Cuba unless the "regime meets our demands," demands that include "religious and political freedom for the Cuban people."
    Castro, dead at 90, faced more than 600 assassination attempts
    fidel castro assassination attempts orig_00001928

      JUST WATCHED

      Castro, dead at 90, faced more than 600 assassination attempts

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Castro, dead at 90, faced more than 600 assassination attempts 00:58
    At this stage of US-Cuba relations, the very proposition of American "demands" on Cuba bode ill for continued normalization. A people who have endured 60 years of privation over the course of 11 presidential administrations in defense of national sovereignty and self-determination will not likely acquiesce to demands of a 12th administration.
    In passing from the present to the past, Fidel will henceforth speak from the grave.