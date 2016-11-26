Story highlights Lewis Hamilton on pole for Abu Dhabi GP

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton produced a stunning lap of the Yas Marina circuit to claim pole position for Sunday's F1 title showdown in Abu Dhabi.

Two-time defending champion Hamilton clocked one minute 38.755 seconds to relegate Mercedes teammate and championship leader Nico Rosberg to second on the grid.

"I didn't over-cook it into turn one and after that I was in total control," said Hamilton.

HAM: "A great weekend so far. It's been strange coming here this weekend knowing it's the last one with this great car" #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/gyx35btiqL — Formula 1 (@F1) November 26, 2016

Rosberg, who leads Hamilton by 12 points heading into the final race of the season, will clinch his first world title with a top three finish.