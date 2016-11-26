Story highlights Police detain 23 people on suspicion of arson

(CNN) Police have detained 23 people on suspicion of arson in connection with wildfires that swept across central and northern Israel this week, said police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

Firefighters have dealt with more than 250 large fires since last weekend, according to Yoram Levi, spokesman for Israel's Fire and Rescue Services.

Ran Sheluf, head of the investigation unit of the Israel fire and rescue services, said the total number of fires reported to authorities was over 1,500 fires.

"This is twice the usual number," he said. "The cause of the fires is either negligence or being started deliberately."

