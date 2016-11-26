Breaking News

Israeli wildfires: Police detain 23 on suspicion of arson

By Kimberly Hutcherson, Laura Smith-Spark and Oren Liebermann, CNN

Updated 4:02 PM ET, Sat November 26, 2016

Story highlights

  • Police detain 23 people on suspicion of arson
  • Netanyahu thanks Abbas for assistance

(CNN)Police have detained 23 people on suspicion of arson in connection with wildfires that swept across central and northern Israel this week, said police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

Firefighters have dealt with more than 250 large fires since last weekend, according to Yoram Levi, spokesman for Israel's Fire and Rescue Services.
    Ran Sheluf, head of the investigation unit of the Israel fire and rescue services, said the total number of fires reported to authorities was over 1,500 fires.
    "This is twice the usual number," he said. "The cause of the fires is either negligence or being started deliberately."

    Palestinian fire crews assist Israelis

    Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, on Friday, November 25, to extinguish the last of the wildfires that spread across Israel's third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Israel has been battling its most serious wildfires since 2010. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
    Palestinian firefighters work in Haifa, Israel, on Friday, November 25, to extinguish the last of the wildfires that spread across Israel's third-largest city and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Israel has been battling its most serious wildfires since 2010. Days of strong, dry easterly winds have been driving the flames, Israeli meteorologist Dani Rup told CNN.
    Israeli firefighters work in Haifa on November 25.
    Israeli firefighters work in Haifa on November 25.
    A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars in Haifa on November 25.
    A woman looks at a damaged building next to burned cars in Haifa on November 25.
    Inside a burned house in Haifa on November 25.
    Inside a burned house in Haifa on November 25.
    Haifa residents fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24.
    Haifa residents fight a wildfire with a hose on Thursday, November 24.
    A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
    A plane drops retardant on a fire in Haifa on November 24.
    A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
    A woman sprays water toward a fire from a rooftop in Haifa on November 24.
    Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
    Two people document a Haifa fire on their cell phones on November 24.
    A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya'akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
    A firefighter extinguishes smoldering ashes in Zikhron Ya'akov, south of Haifa, on Wednesday, November 23.
    A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    A wildfire burns in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
    A plane drops fire retardant on wildfires in the hills near Nataf, Israel, on November 23.
    Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
    Officials watch fires from a home that was burned in Nataf on November 23.
    Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    Relly Golan surveys the ruins of her burned home in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    A boy stands next to a burnt car in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    A blaze left this home damaged in Zikhron Ya'akov on November 23.
    On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to thank him for sending fire trucks and personnel to fight the blazes, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
    Palestinian fire crews assisted Israeli crews in northern Israel and near Jerusalem.
    Netanyahu heralded the fact that Jews and Arabs alike opened their homes to victims of the fire.
    The Palestinian Civil Defense provided eight fire trucks Thursday in response to an Israeli request for help, according to Nael Al-Azzeh of the Palestinian Civil Defense, based in West Bank city of Ramallah.
    Israeli police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld tweeted images of the Palestinian firefighters working alongside their Israeli counterparts in Haifa.
    A woman surveys the massive damage in Haifa on Friday, November 25.
    Haifa residents allowed to go home

    Tens of thousands of residents of the Israeli port city of Haifa, who had been evacuated as wildfires closed in, were allowed to return home Friday. Authorities had ordered the evacuation of 60,000 people there as fires menaced 11 neighborhoods.
    Mayor Yona Yahav said Thursday that 700 homes in the city had been damaged or destroyed. He described the scale of the fire as "unprecedented in Haifa."
    The blazes scorching northern Israel began in the northern community of Zichron Ya'akov, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of Haifa. The fire there, which has now been extinguished, was definitely arson, according to Uri Chobotaro, of the Coast region fire and rescue services.

    Discussion on Palestinian social media

    The fires have prompted wide discussion among Palestinians on social media. Some posts linked the fires to current proposed Israeli legislation that could ban loudspeakers broadcasting the Muslim call to prayer, suggesting the fires were a punishment from God and sparking the controversial #israelisburning hashtag on Twitter.
    A plane aids firefighters in Haifa.
    This celebratory response triggered an angry backlash from others, including some among Israel's Arab population, who pointed out that many who see themselves as Palestinians live in those places being ravaged by fire, or have families who originally came from these areas.
    Ayman Odeh, an Arab Israeli Knesset lawmaker who lives in Haifa, appeared on TV on Friday morning, criticizing those Israeli politicians and media who were blaming the fires on Palestinians.
    "During this stormy day, I have been moving between different media, in an attempt to say this clearly: This is our home and it is our duty to preserve it. Now is the time for joint cooperation, to help evacuate the elderly and all those who need help," he wrote on Facebook.

    Oren Liebermann reported from Jerusalem. CNN's Andrew Carey contributed to this report.