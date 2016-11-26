'Barney Miller' actor Ron Glass dies

Story highlights Actor Ron Glass has died at the age of 71, his agent confirms

Glass died of respiratory failure

(CNN) Actor Ron Glass, known for his role on the police sitcom "Barney Miller," has died, his agent says.

Glass, 71, died on Friday night, Jeffrey Leavitt told CNN.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my dear friend and client Ron Glass," Leavitt said. "Ron passed late last night of respiratory failure. Ron was a private, gentle and caring man. He was an absolute delight to watch on screen. Words cannot adequately express my sorrow," he said.

Glass was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actor in "Barney Miller," which ran from the mid-1970s to 1982. He played dapper and intellectual Det. Ron Harris. The show, which featured witty exchanges and colorful crime suspects, was set in a New York City police station. Hal Linden played the title character.

Linden, in a 2013 interview with the Archive of American Television, said Glass was a self-assured actor who "knew exactly what he wanted to do and accomplished all of it."

