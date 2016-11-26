Story highlights Protest organizers call for 2 million South Koreans to hit the streets

Many in South Korea have called for resignation of its unpopular president after scandal

(CNN) Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits -- and protests calling for her ouster are expected to swell to more than a million people Saturday.

Amid cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul over the growing scandal that has engulfed her presidency and plunged the nation's government into uncertainty.

Massive protests have broken out since the scandal engulfing Park surfaced in late October

Organizers of Saturday's protest called for 2 million people to hit the streets -- no small feat for a country of 50 million. Protesters clutched umbrellas, signs and candles near the Blue House, the presidential residence, in Seoul. Organizers also had called for rallies in other cities too.

Park is accused of letting her confidante Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. Choi is accused of using her relationship with Park to accumulate millions of dollars in donations to her foundations. Choi is charged with abuse of power, fraud and coercion, and two of Park's former aides also face criminal charges.

