South Korea: Growing protests demand President Park's resignation
Updated 9:18 PM ET, Sat November 26, 2016
Thousands of South Koreans take to the streets of Seoul to demand President Park Geun-Hye step down on November 26, 2016 in South Korea. (Read the full story here)
Approval ratings for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have dipped into single digits since the accusation that she allowed her confidante, Choi Soon-sil, who does not hold an official government post, view confidential documents and presidential speeches. (Read the full story here)
In the face of cold and snow, demonstrators filed into the streets of Seoul to protest the growing scandal that has engulfed the presidency. (Read the full story here)
Although she has apologized, Park has resisted the public pressure to resign. (Read the full story here)
Riot police and protesters engaged in a shoving match as the protesters attempted to march toward the presidential Blue House. (Read the full story here)
In a country of 50 million people, organizers of Saturday's protest called for 2 million to hit the streets. (Read the full story here)
Park is due to leave office in February 2018 and cannot run in the presidential election in December next year. (Read the full story here)
Her resistance to resign has infuriated her critics, who have questioned her judgment. (Read the full story here)
The scandal isn't the only reason many are asking her to step down. (Read the full story here)
The country's stagnating economy and the Sewol ferry sinking, which killed more than 300, have also contributed to growing dissatisfaction. (Read the full story here)