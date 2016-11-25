Breaking News

North Dakota pipeline protests see peaceful Thanksgiving

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 12:40 AM ET, Fri November 25, 2016

Pipeline protesters rally near Turtle Hill, North Dakota. There were no arrests, authorities said.

Story highlights

  • There were rallies in North Dakota and in Oregon
  • Two arrests but no violent confrontations

(CNN)While plenty of Americans gathered Thursday for a Thanksgiving that meant family and football, hundreds of protesters gathered in several sites to rally against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Some demonstrators said Thanksgiving was not a day to celebrate.
    "To many people Thanksgiving is a holiday for being thankful but, for many natives, especially me being a Mohegan. ... it's really a day of pain for a lot of natives. But we're here to pray," James Smith told CNN affiliate KXMB during a demonstration in Mandan, North Dakota.
    Police said about 170 protesters blocked an intersection in the town for several hours before dispersing.
    Two people were arrested, one of whom would be charged with felony reckless endangerment, police said.
    "I do think this (protest) is effective. On the street, in an area that brings attention," said Shawn Greene, who traveled more than 800 miles from Chicago.
    There also were protests in Portland, Oregon, and at two locations in Morton County, North Dakota.
    Rain in Portland didn't prevent about 350 people from their planned rally.
    "The idea of celebrating Thanksgiving while people are getting shot with water cannons and rubber bullets for trying to protect their water makes us really sad," Brady Bennon told The Oregonian. "We wanted to make our voices heard in support of the Sioux tribe and in opposition to the pipeline."
    Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/07/us/dakota-access-pipeline-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt; is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will &quot;destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts,&quot; the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said.
    Tribe members make their way back to the camp on Saturday, October 29. The Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. Construction of the pipeline will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts," the Standing Rock Sioux tribe said.
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau, of Belcourt, both enrolled members in the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, don slogans opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline on October 29, in Bismarck, North Dakota. The pair, who participated in a peaceful protest outside the North Dakota state capitol, say they stand in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux.
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/29/us/dakota-pipeline-standing-rock-sioux/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline &lt;/a&gt;were evicted from private property a day earlier.
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Friday, October 28, near the spot where protesters of the Dakota Access Pipeline were evicted from private property a day earlier.
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27.
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle at the Front Line Camp as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to remove the protesters and relocate to the overflow camp a few miles to the south on Highway 1806 in Morton County, North Dakota, on Thursday, October 27.
    An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27.
    An unidentified Dakota Access Pipeline protester is arrested inside the Front Line Camp as law enforcement surrounds the camp to remove the protesters from the property on October 27.
    On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction.
    On October 27, tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off private land in Morton County, North Dakota, where they had camped to block construction.
    A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
    A Dakota Access Pipeline protester shows where he was hit by a shotgun bean bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters from a camp on private land in the path of pipeline construction on October 27 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota.
    JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site.
    JR American Horse leads a march to the Dakota Access Pipeline site in southern Morton County, North Dakota. Several hundred protesters marched about a mile up Highway 1806 on Friday, September 9, to the area of the pipeline site.
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites.
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8, to protest in solidarity with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The tribe argues that the pipeline, which would cross four states to move oil from North Dakota to Illinois, threatens water supplies and has already disrupted sacred sites.
    People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region.
    People hang a sign near a sacred burial ground on September 4 that they say was disturbed by bulldozers building the Dakota Access Pipeline. Proponents say the project could be an economic boon for the region.
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline&#39;s developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world.
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march to a burial ground on September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The pipeline's developer, Energy Transfer Partners, has predicted the project would help the United States become less dependent on importing oil from unstable regions of the world.
    Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites.
    Native Americans on September 4 march to the site of a sacred burial ground near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. Those seeking to halt construction warn of an environmental disaster that would destroy sacred Native American sites.
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn&#39;t support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy.
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4. Standing Rock Sioux Chairman David Archambault II said he doesn't support moving more crude oil from North Dakota. He told CNN affiliate KFYR that Americans should look for alternative and renewable sources of energy.
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline &quot;threatens the tribe&#39;s environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe.&quot;
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to a sacred burial ground on September 4 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the pipeline "threatens the tribe's environmental and economic well-being, and would damage and destroy sites of great historic, religious and cultural significance to the tribe."
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe&#39;s protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment September 4, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where hundreds of people have gathered to join the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3.
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on September 3.
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota believes the pipeline would affect its supply of drinking water and place downstream communities at risk of contamination from potential oil spills. Their tribal lands are near the project's path.
    The proposed Dakota Access Pipeline, which is set to cost $3.7 billion, would start in North Dakota, stretch across parts of South Dakota and Iowa, and end in southern Illinois. If completed, the pipeline would allow crude oil to be transported to oil refineries along the Eastern Seaboard. Construction has stalled as the Army Corps of Engineers engages in talks with Native American leaders.
    Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said protesters in his area were trying to distract law enforcement with multiple demonstrations Thursday.
    Police clash with Dakota pipeline protesters
    At one, protesters built a small wooden bridge across a creek to a place where burial sites are located. Police stood in a line across a Turtle Hill during the afternoon until protesters left. There were no arrests.
    The other protest was at Backwater Bridge, where one demonstrator was seriously injured Sunday and nearly lost an arm. On Thursday, about 150 to 200 protesters gathered and a tractor-trailer backed into the bridge, police said. The day's events were peaceful.
    Actress and activist Jane Fonda came to support the demonstrators and to share dinner at the Standing Rock High School gymnasium.

    CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Max Blau contributed to this report.