Dylann Roof competent to stand trial, judge rules

By Keith O'Shea and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

Updated 10:21 AM ET, Fri November 25, 2016

  • Jury selection is scheduled to resume on Monday
  • The judge had halted it for a competency evaluation

(CNN)Dylann Roof is competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Friday.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel said he was sealing a document detailing the factual reasons behind his finding. Public disclosure could put Roof's right to a fair trial in jeopardy, he said.
    Roof is accused of killing nine people at the Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.
    In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing June 19, 2015, in South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17.
    In this image from the video uplink from the detention center to the courtroom, Dylann Roof appears at a bond hearing June 19, 2015, in South Carolina. Roof is charged with nine counts of murder and firearms charges in the shooting deaths at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17.
    Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old charged with murdering nine people in a church shooting on Wednesday, June 17, is escorted by police in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 18.
    Dylann Roof, the 21-year-old charged with murdering nine people in a church shooting on Wednesday, June 17, is escorted by police in Shelby, North Carolina, on Thursday, June 18.
    Law enforcement officers in Charleston, South Carolina, stand guard near the scene of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    Law enforcement officers in Charleston, South Carolina, stand guard near the scene of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    A police officer directs a police vehicle in front of the church on June 18.
    A police officer directs a police vehicle in front of the church on June 18.
    Two law enforcement officials said Roof confessed. Roof said he wanted to start a race war, one of the officials said.
    Two law enforcement officials said Roof confessed. Roof said he wanted to start a race war, one of the officials said.
    Police in Charleston close off a section of Calhoun Street early on June 18, after the shooting. The steeple of the church is visible in the background.
    Police in Charleston close off a section of Calhoun Street early on June 18, after the shooting. The steeple of the church is visible in the background.
    Charleston police officers search for the shooting suspect outside the church on Wednesday, June 17.
    Charleston police officers search for the shooting suspect outside the church on Wednesday, June 17.
    People in Charleston pray following the shooting on June 17.
    People in Charleston pray following the shooting on June 17.
    A woman joins a prayer circle on June 17.
    A woman joins a prayer circle on June 17.
    A man kneels across the street from where police gathered outside the church on June 17.
    A man kneels across the street from where police gathered outside the church on June 17.
    Police gather at the scene of the shooting on June 17. The church was formed in 1816.
    Police gather at the scene of the shooting on June 17. The church was formed in 1816.
    People pray in a hotel parking lot across the street from the scene of the shooting on June 17. Every Wednesday evening, the church holds a Bible study in its basement.
    People pray in a hotel parking lot across the street from the scene of the shooting on June 17. Every Wednesday evening, the church holds a Bible study in its basement.
    An armed police officer moves up Calhoun Street on June 17.
    An armed police officer moves up Calhoun Street on June 17.
    People gather after the shooting.
    People gather after the shooting.
    Police stand outside the church.
    Police stand outside the church.
    Police close off a section of Calhoun Street near the scene of the shooting.
    Police close off a section of Calhoun Street near the scene of the shooting.
    Police in Charleston released this security-camera image that they say shows Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    Police in Charleston released this security-camera image that they say shows Roof entering the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
    The judge halted jury selection in the case earlier this month so Roof could undergo a competency evaluation.
    A psychiatrist examined Roof earlier this month, and witnesses testified about the matter in a hearing this week.
    Jury selection in the federal trial is scheduled to resume on Monday, Gergel said.
    Roof faces 33 federal charges: nine counts of violating the Hate Crime Act resulting in death; three counts of violating the Hate Crime Act involving an attempt to kill; nine counts of obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death; three counts of obstruction of exercise of religion involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon; nine counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence.
    If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
    Roof also faces nine counts of murder and other charges in the state court system. His trial in that case is scheduled to start in January.

    CNN's Ralph Ellis and Holly Yan contributed to this report.