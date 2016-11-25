Dakota Pipeline: Army Corps orders protesters out

Story highlights Army Corps of Engineers gives protesters December 5 deadline to move

Tribal leader: "Our resolve to protect our water is stronger than ever"

(CNN) A new confrontation is brewing over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Protesters fighting pipeline construction must vacate property near the Cannonball River in North Dakota -- the location of a large campsite for demonstrators -- by December 5 or face arrest, the Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.

"This decision is necessary to protect the general public from the violent confrontation between protestors and law enforcement officials that have occurred in this area, and to prevent death, illness, or serious injury to inhabitants of encampments due to the harsh North Dakota winter conditions," Col. John Henderson of the Corps said in a letter to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe leader.

Tribal Chairman Cave Archambault II issued a statement blasting the Corps, but didn't say exactly how the tribe would respond.

"Our Tribe is deeply disappointed in this decision by the United States, but our resolve to protect our water is stronger than ever," he said. "The best way to protect people during the winter, and reduce the risk of conflict between water protectors and militarized police, is to deny the easement for the Oahe crossing, and deny it now."

