Jodi Applegate: Florence Henderson 'was maternal'

(CNN) Broadcast journalist Jodi Applegate paid tribute Friday to the late actress Florence Henderson, describing "The Brady Bunch" star as the mother she didn't have.

Applegate, who co-hosted the NBC morning show "Later Today" with Henderson in 1999 and 2000, told CNN's Brooke Baldwin that her former colleague and friend "was maternal."

"That might sound hokey, but I lost my mother when I was very young and when you're in a TV setting, people are gypsies -- they move all over and you just work, work, work," Applegate said.

Despite the hectic nature of showbiz, Applegate said, Henderson was different. She treated her workmates like family, down to the last detail.

"She gave us advice on what to wear and eat," Applegate said.

