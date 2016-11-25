Where Brazil's best cooks come from

"Parts Unknown" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

(CNN) Someone said "gun!" while we were shooting a scene in a crowded cafe in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and the next thing I knew my director, Mo Fallon, had dropped his camera, dragged me to the floor and covered me with his body.

A split second later, assistant cameraman Josh Flannigan piled on. Mo had his back to the potential shooter, shielding me.

JUST WATCHED This is what Brazilian comfort food looks like Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH This is what Brazilian comfort food looks like 01:18

The danger passed quickly. Two car thieves had allowed their stolen vehicle to drift into the curb in front of the cafe. When witnesses tried to drag them out of the car, one of them produced a weapon. After a tense moment, the two were allowed to flee the scene.

As I got up from the ground, I think my first words to Mo were, "If your wife finds out about this, she is going to kill you."

My crew are not the Secret Service, and I sure as hell ain't the president. This kind of behavior, while flattering --- and, well, frankly heroic -- was above and beyond the call of duty. I can -- let's face it -- be replaced.

Read More