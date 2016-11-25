Story highlights Royal Chelsea Hospital to host showjumping event

Venue houses 300 veteran soldiers

GCT attracts best jumpers from around the world

(CNN) What do you get if you cross a retirement home for ex-servicemen with one of the world's most prestigious flower shows? An international show jumping venue, naturally.

London's Royal Hospital Chelsea will be added to the list of venues on the Global Champions Tour circuit from next year, and some of the world's biggest equestrian names will be in attendance.

August 3, 2017 will see the venue, famous for housing the annual Chelsea Flower Show, play host to the international show jumping event for the first time, with the River Thames serving as a scenic backdrop.

Double Olympic gold medalist Nick Skelton will return to the competition having been crowned overall winner of the GCT in 2007.

"As a British rider I feel it is extremely important that London is on the calendar of a sporting event of this caliber," he said