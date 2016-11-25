Alex Thomson smashes records at the Vendée Globe

Story highlights Thomson breaks two race records

Fastest to reach Cape of Good Hope

Also quickest to there from equator

(CNN) The grueling Vendee Globe is not even a third of the way finished, but British sailor Alex Thomson has already set two records in the solo round-the-world race.

Thomson reached South Africa's Cape of Good Hope from Les Sables d'Olonne, France, in 17 days, 22 hours and 58 minutes, more than five days faster than the previous best set by Armel Le Cléac'h in 2012.

At midday GMT Friday, the Frenchman -- runner-up in the two previous editions -- was in second place, 35 nautical miles behind Thomson and reducing his lead.

Thomson, who was third on his debut in the 2012-13 race, set another milestone by racing from the equator to Good Hope -- one of Africa's most southerly points -- in eight days, 15 hours and 56 minutes. He was four days quicker than Jean-Pierre Dick's record.

Thomson has averaged speeds in excess of 20 knots since the race began on November 6, despite breaking his monohull's starboard foil when he hit a submerged object last weekend.

