Alex Thomson smashes records at the Vendée Globe

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 8:59 AM ET, Fri November 25, 2016

British skipper Alex Thomson has broken two records in the 2016-17 Vendee Globe race.
He became the fastest sailor to reach the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa from the start line in western France. He also set the quickest time from the equator to Good Hope, one of Africa&#39;s most southerly points.
Thomson also competed in the previous edition in 2012-13, finishing third.
He embraces his wife Kate at the finish line in 2013.
Competitors make their way out to sea at the start of the 2016-17 Vendée Globe from in Les Sables-d&#39;Olonne.
Known as &quot;the Everest of the Seas,&quot; the Vendee Globe was founded by Philippe Jeantot in 1989 and has been staged every four years since 1992.
Spectators gather by the port at Les Sables-d&#39;Olonne to farewell the competitors.
Twenty-nine skippers set sail from France&#39;s Atlantic coast, embarking on a voyage around the southern Capes that takes approximately 100 days to complete.
French skipper Jean-Pierre Dick thanks the crowd lining the shore for their support before setting off.
Japanese skipper Kojiro Shiraishi on his boat, Spirit of Yukoh.
Swiss skipper Alan Roura, aboard La Fabrique, is the youngest competitor in this year&#39;s race at the age of 23.
The sailors race 60-foot (18.28-meter) monohull boats, with France having won all seven titles so far.
Dick&#39;s Saint Michel-Virbac carves through the water.
The sea whips up around Morgan Lagraviere&#39;s boat Safran. He was forced to abandon the race on November 24 due to boat damage, the third entrant to quit by that stage.
(CNN)The grueling Vendee Globe is not even a third of the way finished, but British sailor Alex Thomson has already set two records in the solo round-the-world race.

Thomson reached South Africa's Cape of Good Hope from Les Sables d'Olonne, France, in 17 days, 22 hours and 58 minutes, more than five days faster than the previous best set by Armel Le Cléac'h in 2012.
    At midday GMT Friday, the Frenchman -- runner-up in the two previous editions -- was in second place, 35 nautical miles behind Thomson and reducing his lead.
    Thomson, who was third on his debut in the 2012-13 race, set another milestone by racing from the equator to Good Hope -- one of Africa's most southerly points -- in eight days, 15 hours and 56 minutes. He was four days quicker than Jean-Pierre Dick's record.
    Thomson has averaged speeds in excess of 20 knots since the race began on November 6, despite breaking his monohull's starboard foil when he hit a submerged object last weekend.
    Nicknamed the "Everest of the Seas," the Vendee Globe is one of the world's most challenging sporting events. Only 71 of 138 boats have finished the race since its inception in 1989.
    French sailors traditionally dominate, winning all seven races so far.
    Thomson, the only Brit competing, said the records pale into comparison with his main aim of overall victory.
    "I can only reflect on the record if I win the race. The only priority is to stay in front and win," the 42-year-old told BBC Wales.
    "And in this race, 50% of the people who started will not finish and that is a fact. And if I can get to the finish line, I have a great chance of winning."
    With over 17,000 nautical miles to sail, the leaders had completed just under 30% of the full route.
    The 26-strong fleet -- three entrants have already been forced to abandon the race -- is now heading towards Cape Leeuwin on the southwest coast of Australia.
    The sailors will then pass Cape Horn in Chile on the southern tip of South America, before the final run up the east coast of the continent en route back to Les Sables d'Olonne.