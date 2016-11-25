FLOTUS welcomes the White House Christmas tree

Story highlights The first lady watched as a tree was delivered atop a horse-drawn carriage at the White House

An event next week will feature Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

(CNN) It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

First lady Michelle Obama kicked off her final decking of the halls Friday, welcoming this year's official White House Christmas tree to the Blue Room, an annual tradition since 1966.

The first lady watched as the tree was delivered atop a horse-drawn carriage on the front White House drive, the sound of jingle bells on the horses, and a four-piece military band playing "O Christmas Tree."

First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House November 25, 2016 in Washington, DC.

She was joined by nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson, first pets Bo and Sunny, and national tree contest award winners Dave and Mary Vander Velden, of Oconto, Wisconsin.

"These are our replacement kids," Obama joked of her young nephews, saying one of her teenage daughters was still asleep.

Read More