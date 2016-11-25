Breaking News

FLOTUS welcomes the White House Christmas tree

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Fri November 25, 2016

Actress Reese Witherspoon, President Barack Obama and Malia Obama on stage during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House on December 3.
Actress Reese Witherspoon, President Barack Obama and Malia Obama on stage during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse south of the White House on December 3.
Crosby, Stills & Nash perform at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
Crosby, Stills & Nash perform at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.
Witherspoon and the first family at the annual event.
Witherspoon and the first family at the annual event.
First lady Michelle Obama and Miss Piggy read a children's book from the stage.
First lady Michelle Obama and Miss Piggy read a children's book from the stage.
President Obama waves after lighting the National Christmas Tree.
President Obama waves after lighting the National Christmas Tree.
Trombone Shorty performs at the ceremony.
Trombone Shorty performs at the ceremony.
Miss Piggy, Santa Claus and Obama laugh on stage.
Miss Piggy, Santa Claus and Obama laugh on stage.
Obama and the first family join performers to sing Christmas songs.
Obama and the first family join performers to sing Christmas songs.
Obama and Miss Piggy as the event finishes.
Obama and Miss Piggy as the event finishes.
The President, first lady and her mother, Marian Robinson, laugh outside the White House.
The President, first lady and her mother, Marian Robinson, laugh outside the White House.
Obama leaves the event.
Obama leaves the event.
Story highlights

  • The first lady watched as a tree was delivered atop a horse-drawn carriage at the White House
  • An event next week will feature Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

(CNN)It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

First lady Michelle Obama kicked off her final decking of the halls Friday, welcoming this year's official White House Christmas tree to the Blue Room, an annual tradition since 1966.
    The first lady watched as the tree was delivered atop a horse-drawn carriage on the front White House drive, the sound of jingle bells on the horses, and a four-piece military band playing "O Christmas Tree."
    First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House November 25, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    First lady Michelle Obama, accompanied by her nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson and her dogs Bo and Sunny, is presented with the official White House Christmas tree by Dave and Mary Vander Velden of Oconto, Wisconsin, at the North Portico of the White House November 25, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    She was joined by nephews Austin and Aaron Robinson, first pets Bo and Sunny, and national tree contest award winners Dave and Mary Vander Velden, of Oconto, Wisconsin.
    "These are our replacement kids," Obama joked of her young nephews, saying one of her teenage daughters was still asleep.
    She congratulated the Vander Veldens on their winning tree.
    But the Vander Veldens' tree was not quite tall or full enough in time due to Wisconsin weather conditions this season. Instead, an alternate 19-foot Douglas fir from Pennsylvania took its place, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. The Wisconsin tree will still be on display elsewhere in the White House.
    The official White House Christmas Tree is delivered to the White House in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2016. The 19-foot (5.7-meter) Douglas Fir was donated by a tree farm in Pennsylvania.
    The official White House Christmas Tree is delivered to the White House in Washington, DC, on November 25, 2016. The 19-foot (5.7-meter) Douglas Fir was donated by a tree farm in Pennsylvania.
    "Unfortunately nature was not on his (Dave Vander Velden's) side and none of his trees grew to meet the specifications of height and fullness needed for the Blue Room. Our association selects the winners every other year and this can happen," said Ann O'Connor of the National Christmas Tree Association.
    The tree's arrival kicks off a whirlwind of White House holiday decoration. Volunteers will now be busy preparing the home's interior for the holidays, with a media preview set for Tuesday.
    "This is the easiest part of the holiday season," the first lady said, inspecting the tree and wishing nearby reporters happy holidays before returning inside.
    The holiday festivities continue Thursday evening, when the first family will light the National Christmas Tree, a permanent Colorado blue spruce planted outside on the Ellipse, in a ceremony hosted by Eva Longoria featuring musical guests including Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.