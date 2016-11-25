Story highlights A law enforcement official says security plans would differ if the Trumps lived at the White House full time

Trump Tower is owned by Trump Corporation, so the USSS may rent space from Trump's company

(CNN) The US Secret Service is considering renting one floor in Trump Tower to protect President-elect Donald Trump and his family by turning it into a 24-7 command post, a law enforcement official told CNN Friday.

According to Jared Horowitz, who is with Newmark Grubb Knight Frank and responsible for available commercial space at Trump Tower, the floors available to rent with the average floor office space running between 13,500 square feet to 15,500 square feet cost about $1.5 million a year.

The law enforcement official says the current plans for security at Trump Tower would differ if the future first family were living at the White House full time and Trump's wife Melania and their son Barron were not staying behind in New York City through the Spring.

Once the Trumps live at the White House full time the USSS will have to reassess what kind of a security presence will be needed at Trump Tower, depending on how often Trump and his family return to New York City.

The official says this kind of planning is typical for the Secret Service after every election but "what is unordinary is that the President Elect lives on 5th Avenue."

Read More