Story highlights Trump recently spoke with five world leaders

Trump has now spoken with 40 foreign leaders since his election

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has spent the tail end of this holiday week continuing to have phone conversations with foreign leaders.

The President-elect's transition team said Friday that Trump spent the past few days speaking with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodríguez and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

He also spoke with Borut Pahor, prime minister of Slovenia, where his wife Melania was born. All leaders offered their congratulations, the team said in a statement.

Trump has now spoken with at least 40 foreign leaders since his election, according to his transition team.

The businessman has been criticized for not doing enough to separate his personal and commercial interests as an international real estate developer from his role as America's President-elect. In one recent example, Trump's daughter Ivanka participated in a phone call with Mauricio Macri, president of Argentina, where Trump has active real estate projects.