In 2017, liberals need to grow a spine

Story highlights Merrick: Those who voted for Hillary Clinton or Remain need to take a step back and breathe

Yes, Trump and Brexit were major, seismic events, but they were based on very marginal results

Jane Merrick is a British political journalist and former political editor of the Independent on Sunday newspaper. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) After the battle comes the psychological warfare. Nigel Farage, the luckiest of generals in the Brexit campaign, this week played on the fears of everyone still reeling from the UK referendum and Donald Trump's election victory when he declared that the populist "revolution" of 2016 was going to continue into 2017.

At a party at the Ritz hotel in London , he said: "For those that are here that aren't particularly happy with what's happened in 2016, I've got some really bad news for you -- it's going to get a bloody sight worse next year."

He didn't need to spell it out: liberals are gripped by fear that the wave of anti-immigrant populism will sweep through France in next year's presidential elections to hand the far-right victory. But before 2017 has even started, there is unfinished business for 2016: next weekend's Austrian presidential election, in which the anti-immigration candidate Norbert Hofer has the lead.

Farage talks a good psychological game. Earlier this month, the UKIP leader said that "only a fool" would rule out National Front leader Marine Le Pen becoming president next year. Of course no one would rule it out, but it helps Farage's cause to talk it up. The danger is that, based on the twin earthquakes of Brexit and Trump, his opponents are also talking up the populist revolution and the death of liberalism.

A pall of defeatism has descended over those who used to trust the status quo. It is easy to forget about hoping for the best when you are always expecting the worst. It is one thing for Trump, Farage, Le Pen and Hofer to try to fix a narrative which fuels anti-immigrant sentiment and normalises far-right populism; it is quite another for the left to go along with it. Liberals are talking themselves into apocalypse now.