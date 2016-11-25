The Circuit: Five memorable moments from 2016

Story highlights
(CNN)From go-karting to ice-fishing, CNN's The Circuit has gone full circle in 2016.
And while host Amanda Davies may have been no match for Stoffel Vandoorne on the racetrack -- asking McLaren's man in waiting "How do I even turn it on?" -- she's interviewed the biggest names in F1 this season.
Lewis Hamilton discussed playing guitar and skipping classes, as well as giving his "blood, sweat and tears" for the sport.
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo told CNN he believes his team "has the strongest line-up on the grid" and is ready to mount a title challenge next year.
The Australian will certainly hope to be drinking from his boot more often come March, but others like Jenson Button are bowing out reflecting on glittering careers.
Button won the 2009 world title, though he was far from the only distinguished figure to appear on the show, with two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen taking us for a spin around Monte Carlo.
Hakkinen comes from a strong tradition of Finnish F1 drivers, including "Ice Man" Kimi Räikkönen and Valtteri Bottas of Williams.
The latter admits his hometown of Nastola is a million miles from the sun-kissed world of Formula One, but puts his burgeoning F1 career down to his homeland's slick surfaces.
With a fishing rod in his lakehouse, the ice also keeps Bottas fed ... when he's able to catch something!