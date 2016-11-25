The Circuit: Five memorable moments from 2016

(CNN) From go-karting to ice-fishing, CNN's The Circuit has gone full circle in 2016.

Button won the 2009 world title, though he was far from the only distinguished figure to appear on the show, with two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen taking us for a spin around Monte Carlo

Hakkinen comes from a strong tradition of Finnish F1 drivers, including "Ice Man" Kimi Räikkönen and Valtteri Bottas of Williams.

The latter admits his hometown of Nastola is a million miles from the sun-kissed world of Formula One, but puts his burgeoning F1 career down to his homeland's slick surfaces.