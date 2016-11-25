U2 'Dragonlady' pilots spy on ISIS from the edge of space

Story highlights U2 crew members fly surveillance missions over Iraq and Syria at more than 70,000 feet

Planes fly 10-hour missions to gain intelligence on ISIS

CNN Senior International Correspondent Fred Pleitgen and his crew are embedded with US Air Force crews in the Middle East.

In the Middle East (CNN) Getting dressed for a combat mission in a U2 "Dragonlady" reconnaissance plane looks almost like the preparations for a space flight, the pilot in a yellow compression suit wearing a massive white helmet.

The suits need to be cooled the entire time, otherwise the pilots would die of heat exhaustion in a matter of minutes, but they are necessary to protect the crew members as they fly surveillance missions over Iraq and Syria at more than 70,000 feet scoping out ISIS targets.

The US Air Force gave CNN rare access to U2 crews flying out of a secret location in the Middle East. We can only identify the pilots by their rank, first name and their call sign.

The pilot getting suited up was named Capt. Steven. His call sign is "Meathead." He was brought to the plane in a bus similar to those that bring astronauts to their spacecraft. He was connected to a mobile cooling unit the entire time. Dozens of ground personnel were readying the U2 jet for a 10-hour mission.

Photos: The U2 can climb to well over 70,000 feet, making it an important asset in the effort to find and destroy senior ISIS fighters. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: The flight suits worn by U2 fliers resemble astronauts' space suits. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: The "Dragonlady" is a Cold War-era plane that has been flying since the 1950s. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: The compression suits are cooled to keep the pilots from suffering heat exhaustion. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: U2s are difficult to land, with landing gear aligned like the wheel of a bicycle. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: The pilots fly missions of about 10 hours. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: The flight suits protect their wearer at high altitude. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: The U2 is just one tool in used in airborne surveillance aimed at destroying ISIS. Hide Caption 8 of 8

"You do things to keep your mind busy," Capt. Steven said, referring to the toll the long hours sitting in the cockpit take on them. "The radios are constantly going, there's constant communications with guys on the ground. So it keeps you busy."

