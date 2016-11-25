London (CNN) Author J.K. Rowling has provided a welcome diversion for a seven-year-old girl living in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, sending her eBooks of the entire Harry Potter series.

Hello my friend @jk_rowling , I started reading your books now, my heart is for you. Thank you. - Bana #Aleppo #StandWithAleppo pic.twitter.com/MHtOIFzwuI

Fatemah teaches her children -- Mohamed, 5, Noor, 3, and Bana -- at home. She said that the civil war, which began over five years ago, has dramatically impacted their education.

A photograph shared to her Twitter account on Thursday shows Mohamed and Noor crowded around Bana like two bookends while she read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

"My brothers want to read the Harry Potters too," Bana said in a tweet.

My brothers want to read the Harry Potters too. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/ZW6AGggOZj — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 24, 2016

Earlier this week Fatemah tweeted to J.K. Rowling, saying that her family had watched the Harry Potter film, and that Bana was hoping to read the book.

Hi @jk_rowling I watched Harry Potter movie, Bana would like to read the book.- Fatemah #Aleppo — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 21, 2016

J.K. Rowling replied a few minutes later, writing, "Bana, I hope you do read the book, because I think you'd like it. Sending you lots and lots of love xxx."

Bana, this made me so happy! Lots of love to you and your brothers! #StandWithAleppo https://t.co/ODTivIs5EZ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 24, 2016

Soon after Fatemah asked how the family could get a copy of the book, a member of Rowling's team reached out on Twitter to ask if they would be able to read an eBook.

Two days later, Bana tweeted a photo of herself smiling and holding a sign, which read: "Thank you my friend JK Rowling for the books."

My friend @jk_rowling how are you? Thank you for the book, love you from #Aleppo. - Bana pic.twitter.com/c84b4Zux0G — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 23, 2016

"Love you too, Bana! Thinking of you, keep safe #Aleppo," Rowling replied

Fatemah told CNN that they are reading the first book in the Harry Potter series "little by little," in between the bombardment.

"It's too early to choose a favorite character," Fatemah added. "Especially today, many bombs distracted her."