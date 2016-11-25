Story highlights Prosecutor: ISIS members in Iraq and Syria sent encrypted messages to the suspects

Four people were detained in Strasbourg and one in Marseille in weekend raids

(CNN) Five suspects in custody after police raids last weekend had pledged allegiance to ISIS and were being directed to attack France by ISIS members in the Middle East, French prosecutor Francois Molins said Friday.

The suspects' plans were communicated by encrypted messages from ISIS members in Iraq and Syria, he told reporters in Paris.

Four people are in custody following raids in Strasbourg and one person was detained after raids in Marseille last Saturday and Sunday.

Police discovered documents that clearly showed the suspects' allegiance to ISIS and the terror group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Molins said.

Other documents had details of planned terror attacks on important sites in France. Anti terror police also uncovered pistols and ammunition, he said.