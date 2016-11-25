London (CNN) A serial killer who drugged and murdered four men he met on gay dating sites has been jailed for life.

Stephen Port, 41, from London, was convicted of killing Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, over a 15-month period between June 2014 and September 2015.

He was also found guilty of drugging or sexually assaulting seven other victims, who survived.

A judge at London's Old Bailey handed the killer a whole-life term, meaning he will never be released. "The defendant will die in prison," Mr. Justice Openshaw explained, as cheers broke out in the public gallery.

The judge said Port had carried out the murders to "satisfy his lust" for sex with young men who were unconscious, the Press Association (PA) news agency reports.

