London (CNN)A serial killer who drugged and murdered four men he met on gay dating sites has been jailed for life.
Stephen Port, 41, from London, was convicted of killing Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, over a 15-month period between June 2014 and September 2015.
He was also found guilty of drugging or sexually assaulting seven other victims, who survived.
A judge at London's Old Bailey handed the killer a whole-life term, meaning he will never be released. "The defendant will die in prison," Mr. Justice Openshaw explained, as cheers broke out in the public gallery.
The judge said Port had carried out the murders to "satisfy his lust" for sex with young men who were unconscious, the Press Association (PA) news agency reports.
He said Port's attempt to cover up two of the murders with a fake suicide note was "wicked and monstrous."
Familes 'devastated and broken'
Port, a chef, lured his victims to his flat with online dating sites, before plying them with drinks laced with lethal doses of the drug GHB in order to rape them while they were unconscious.
He then dumped their bodies in or near a graveyard where he lived in Barking, east London and proceeded to foil police with elaborate cover-ups.
Prior to the sentencing, the court heard statements from the loved ones of the four murder victims and one of Port's sex assault victims, which were summarized by prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC.
Walgate's mother said her son's death had "devastated and broken the family," according to PA, while Daniel Whitworth's father Adam said he had been given "a life sentence of grief."
Kovari's brother Adam spoke of the difficulty in telling their mother of his death, saying: "There is no pain greater than losing a child," and Jack Taylor's family told how his murder had turned their lives "upside down."
The Taylor family said they had "truly fallen apart" as a result of Jack's murder. PA reports that they plan to sue the police over their handling of the case.
A sex attack victim, who cannot be identified, told the court he blamed himself for not reporting the assault sooner saying that if he had spoke out, he might have been able to prevent Taylor's death.
Cases dismissed as drug overdoses
PA reports that in mitigation, Port's counsel said he had "descended into a vortex ... he graduated from a fetish to a fixation from a fixation to a compulsion."
UK police are reviewing the chemsex-related deaths of 58 other men, previously dismissed as drug overdoses, amid fears some may be linked to Port.
The UK's independent police watchdog has launched an investigation into 17 police officers for misconduct in the case.
Despite striking similarities in all four cases, police did not realize that a serial killer was at work.
Port was even jailed for perverting the course of justice relating to his first victim, Walgate, but was freed a few months later to kill again.
He was eventually caught when police found CCTV footage of him with one of his victims at a local station, and his DNA was found on a bottle of GHB planted in Taylor's trouser pocket.
"These evil crimes have left entire families, a community and a nation in shock," said Detective Chief Inspector Tim Duffield, the senior investigator in the case.
"Port is one of the most dangerous individuals I've encountered in almost 28 years of policing and a full life term in prison was the only appropriate punishment in the circumstances," he added.