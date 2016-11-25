Nicole Kidman on adoption, giving birth and surrogacy: 'I am a mother because I love being a mother'

(CNN) Nicole Kidman wants to keep adoption "very much a part of our conversation," and her latest role in "Lion" is doing exactly that.

Kidman adopted two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and has two biological children with husband Keith Urban. She told CNN that her desire to have a family stemmed from her own "maternal instincts," which have been a "driving force" in her life since she was a young girl.

"I think because I've experienced motherhood in so many different ways," she said. "I've experienced adoption, birthing a child and I've experienced surrogacy. I'm like when it comes to it, I just wanna be a mama."

"I suppose my maternal instincts and drive has always been there since I was little ... and that's a huge driving force of who I am, which is why I probably played it out in so many different ways. I am a mother because I love being a mother."

